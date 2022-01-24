Real Madrid vs. Elche – Match Report – 23 January, 2022

(EFE).- Real Madrid was unable to provide a victory to Paco Gento, its honorary president, who died last Tuesday at the age of 88 and was honored in the run-up to the match, although he rescued a point, after seeing himself 0-2 down against against Elche in the 76th minute, thanks to a goal from the Brazilian Éder Militao in the 93rd minute.

The white team maintains the distance in the leadership of the League with respect to Sevilla and continues undefeated in its feud in the domestic competition.

The Italian Carlo Ancelotti already warned that it was going to be a difficult game and that his players should “be motivated” to get the three points, although what they lacked was aim.

Without a great circulation of the ball, but with continuous occasions that did not end in a goal. The clearest, a missed penalty by Frenchman Karim Benzema in the 33rd minute of the game. He changed his safety side from eleven meters. He threw it to his right and wanted to adjust his shot so much that the ball went over the crossbar.

Surprise in the stands. The Frenchman had not missed a penalty with the Real Madrid shirt (16) and thus broke, in addition, the best streak of maximum penalties scored consecutively by the white team (34).

Ancelotti’s men charged the game down the right wing, but Lucas Vázquez is still not fine in the crosses and the greatest danger came from one of his that was poisoned and hit the crossbar.

Vinicius, on the other hand, a thermometer of Real Madrid’s energy, had a chance in the first few minutes, forced a penalty and little else. Even so, the locals, without finding the defensive facilities they had in the Copa del Rey, signed up to 13 shots, five on goal, forcing Edgar Badía to work hard, especially in a direct free kick by Toni Kroos in which the Elche goalkeeper ‘flew’ to avoid the goal.

A lack of offensive forcefulness that Elche did have. First shot on goal in the match and first goal, in the 42nd minute. Good play down the left wing and Fidel, who had entered the pitch in the 23rd after Tete Morente’s injury, put in a perfect cross and Lucas Boyé, Sneaking behind Militao and ahead of an Alaba who missed the mark, he finished at close range and 0-1.

The break served Real Madrid to endorse their plan, which only lacked accuracy, but lived seven fateful minutes that weighed down their chances of a quick draw.

In the 50th minute, the referee awarded a penalty on Hazard, supposedly committed by Helibelton Palacios -it would have been the second under his belt-, but he changed his mind when he went to see it on the screen. And Benzema went from being able to redeem himself for his mistake to, seven minutes later, leaving injured due to an apparent muscle injury.

Real Madrid continued to look for a draw, but it was Elche who struck again. A great technical action by Boye in the 76th minute to get rid of Alaba’s marking and put the ball to Pere Milla meant the 0-2 to the disbelief of the locals, who received the second goal in their second shot on goal received.

It seemed like enough of an advantage to take the three points, but it was Milla himself who was in charge of giving life to a Real Madrid that needs very little to believe. Outstretched arm of the midfielder in the jump after a corner and penalty that was responsible for transforming the Croatian Luka Modric in the 80th minute.

And Real Madrid believed until the end. In the 93rd minute, the Brazilian Eder Militao finished off a cross from his compatriot Vinicius with a header to certify a draw that, a priori, would have been little, but with 0-2 down in the 76th minute it had a sweet taste for the white team against an incredulous Elche.