Remember the humble house in Tijuana where Alejandra Espinoza lived

actress and model Alejandra Espinoza is the living example that with a lot of work you can go from the bottom up. The first winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina, in 2017, grew up in a humble house in Tijuana.

daughter of Dona Rosa Maria and Don Jose, the now protagonist of “Pasión de Gavilanes 2” lived with just what her family could produce to support all the members.

the humble house It has been recorded several times so it is very easy to know the place. It should be noted that Espinoza now lives in California with many bells and whistles.

in some interviews the actress and model has assured that she never complained about the conditions in which she lived and points out that he would not change the childhood he had for anything else.

All the material that can be found on the internet of the house is carried out by the same Mexican who, without shame, has always shown her origin.

One of them, entitled “Alejandra in Tijuana” shows the now wife of Aníbal Marreo crying when entering the property which is quite abandoned.

Account that his father built the house without being an architect. She also comments that when she was little she thought that when she had money she would fix up the property a lot more.

In addition to showing his house he has also given tours of what is the whole area, the places where he played and where they sold the best cakes.

