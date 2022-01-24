Richard Gere puts his spectacular New York mansion up for sale

Richard Gere has taken his entire family and taken them from his spectacular mansion in upstate new york to another equal or more lavish. But first, the actor had to put up the ‘For Sale’ sign in his former home. Whoever wants to live a life of luxury will have to pay the $28 million (more than 24.5 million euros) that it costs.

The place chosen to create a new home with his wife, the Spanish Alejandra Silva, and their children has been in an adjoining town, also located near New York.

The mansion for sale consists of three floors, eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms in which Gere and his family have lived since 2000. Located in Pound Ridge, an hour from Manhattan, it has tremendous windows through which to enjoy the landscape and the light, as well as a large kitchen, dining room and even a barnpool, pondbarn and even a small football field professional size in a wooded area within the property. The Dirt.com page has been the one who has given the information, which is accompanied by several photographs of the mansion.

Despite the wonders of the house, the expensive house has not yet been sold because, whoever gets it, will have to pay $220,000 a year in taxes (about 194,000 euros).

Waiting for a buyer, the Gere-Silva family has moved to North Salem, to an “aristocratic Georgian mansion” built in the 1930s for an heir to one of the country’s great family fortunes, according to the media. They paid for the house a year ago $9.8 millionwhich left him a margin to buy an adjoining piece of land and expand the property to the current 14 hectares.