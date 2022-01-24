Richard Gere’s mansion in New York can be yours: How much does it cost? – Em – 01/24/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

famous american actor Richard Gere moved in with his wife, the Spanish Alexandra Silvaand their children to another luxurious residence in a town next to New Yorkk while while the sumptuous mansion that the interpreter owns to the north of the city is still on the market after putting it up for sale for 28 million dollars.

The three-story, eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in which Gere has lived since 2000 is located in pound ridge and features large windows, kitchen, dining room, barn, pond, pool, barn and professional-size soccer field on 50 acres of wooded area, photos published by the real-estate newspaper Dirt show.

Composed of five houses, this residence one hour from Manhattan it also has nine fireplaces, a private lake with sand beach.

Despite all the attractions of the spectacular mansion, it has not yet been sold, but whoever is tempted to buy it should know that they pay $220,000 a year in taxes.

The newspaper recalls that in 2018 Gere, 72, married Silva for the third time, with whom he has two children. The actor is the father of a 21-year-old and Silva has a 9-year-old son from a previous marriage.

The Gere-Silva family moved to North Salemto a red-brick “aristocratic Georgian mansion” built in the 1930s for an heir to one of America’s great family fortunes, according to Dirt, for which they paid $9.8 million a year ago.

The couple later purchased adjacent land, expanding their property to 35 acres.