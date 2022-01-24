Richard Gere’s mansion is still for sale in New York for $28 million

EFE videos

The EU insists on the diplomatic path with Russia before talking to Blinken

Brussels, Jan 24 (EFE).- The foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) began their monthly meeting in Brussels on Monday with a strong commitment to diplomacy and dialogue with Russia to avoid a new conflict in Ukraine, before speak with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will join the meeting by videoconference. Blinken will explain his meeting last Friday with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and the reasons why he has ordered a reduction in the staff of the US Embassy in Kiev, something that the High Community Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has already said that the EU is not going to do at the moment. “We will not do the same because we do not have any specific reason … I do not think we have to dramatize while the negotiations continue and are continuing. I do not think we have to leave Ukraine,” Borrell said upon arrival at the Council. For the Spanish foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, it is time for “diplomacy, relaxation, de-escalation and dissuasion”, in line with the principles of peace on which the EU is based, he said. “That is what is important at this time, that it be diplomacy that is at the forefront,” Albares said. His Luxembourg counterpart, Jean Asselborn, called for “doing everything possible to avoid a war”, while the Croatian minister, Gordan Grlic Radman, said that “the situation is tense and it is difficult to predict the outcome” but “it is still important to invest in find a solution; there is room for diplomacy and dialogue.” The Romanian minister, Bogdan Aurescu, for his part welcomed the meeting on Friday in Geneva between Blinken and Lavrov, and that they are going to hold “at least” one more and that NATO has proposed a series of meetings to Moscow: “That is the dialogue continues,” he assured. He also agreed to speed up the preparation of possible sanctions if Russia decides to attack Ukraine. The Irish minister, Simon Coveney, also made a “call to use diplomatic means to reduce tension”, but stressed that “we respond together to introduce very significant measures in response to military action by Russia in Ukraine”. The Lithuanian minister, Gabrielius Landsnergis, was more explicit in pointing out that “we seek a united EU position, but also a Western one”, in the face of Moscow’s attempts to create division, he said. He stated that they are “convinced that a real war is a probable possibility”, and that in that case the sanctions adopted by the EU “have to be unbearable, if not, they are not a deterrent”. Along these lines, his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod, indicated that the EU would impose on Russia “comprehensive economic and political sanctions, never seen before”, and “much more severe” than those agreed in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea. “We will react very strongly with economic sanctions if there is a Russian intrusion into Ukraine,” added Swedish Minister Ann Linde, who is meeting today with her Finnish counterpart NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “This time we have no intention of applying for NATO membership, this issue is not on the table at the moment,” he clarified. The German minister, Annalena Baerbock, asked to make it clear to Russia that “we have to hold talks” and, “at the same time, be prepared with our own security in mind.” “We must review the financial measures so that they have the greatest impact,” he added. For his part, the Austrian minister, Alexander Schallenberg, acknowledged having “evacuation plans” for his embassy in Kiev in the event of a “dangerous situation” in Ukraine, but for the time being he advocated having “the greatest possible presence.” in that country. (c) EFE Agency