Richard Gere’s mansion still for sale in New York for $28 million

The famous American actor Richard Gere moved with his wife, the Spanish Alejandra Silva, and their children to another luxurious residence in a town next to New York while the sumptuous mansion that the interpreter owns to the north of the city is still on the market after putting it up for sale for $28 million.

The three-story, eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion that Gere has lived in since 2000 is located on Pound Ridge and features large windows, a kitchen, dining room, barn, pond, pool, barn and pro-size soccer field in 50 acres of wooded area, according to photos published by the Dirt newspaper, dedicated to the real estate business.

Made up of five houses, this residence an hour from Manhattan also features nine fireplaces, a private lake with sandy beach.

Despite all the attractions of the spectacular mansion, it has not yet been sold, but whoever is tempted to buy it should know that they pay $220,000 a year in taxes.

The newspaper recalls that in 2018 Gere, 72, married Silva for the third time, with whom he has two children. The actor is the father of a 21-year-old and Silva has a 9-year-old son from a previous marriage.

The Gere-Silva family moved to North Salem, into a red-brick “aristocratic Georgian mansion” built in the 1930s for an heir to one of America’s great family fortunes, according to Dirt, for which they paid a year ago 9.8 million dollars.

The couple later purchased an adjoining piece of land, expanding their property to 35 acres.