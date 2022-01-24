Ricky Martin is exhibited on the beach with some provocative photos

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin the temperature has risen with some fiery images of a photo shoot he did on the beach.

Through her Instagram account, the celebrity shared the material that has generated thousands of comments on the social network.

In the photos, the artist is seen lying on the sand, while making seductive poses for the camera lens. In addition to wearing tight black shorts and his naked torso, which captivated his followers.

“How I would like to be sand”, “The most beautiful”, “Always beautiful”, “Fabulous”, “You have no idea how happy it makes me to see you”, These are some of the comments left by the interpreter of “Shot at the Heart” on his account with more than 16 million followers.

The Puerto Rican is also getting ready to share new music with his public, specifically on January 27.

In a video posted on his social networks, Ricky Martin appeared to confirm that he will bring a new song to his audience.

Although the title of the song is not known, the celebrity shared a preview of the video clip of this production.

Ricky Martin enjoys 50 years of age

On December 24, 2021, the Puerto Rican reached 50 years of age and celebrated them with a tender photograph on the beach with his daughter Lucía.

To celebrate this return to the sun, the artist wrote in the publication: “This beautiful girl has her birthday on the same day as me. The 24th of December. Lucia Martin-Yosef, the light of my eyes, my inspiration, my motivation”.

In the same way, she commented to her little girl: “You are the head of the house and we love it that way. I love you with all my being. Congratulations, my daughter.”

Over the years, Ricky Martin has become a relevant figure in Hispanic entertainment. His music, artistic presentations, and personal life are topics that are followed by the audience, who seek to keep up with the different activities he does.