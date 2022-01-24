rumour| Bruno Valdez no longer enters plans in Santiago Solari’s America

Last night, the America club received in the Aztec stadium to the Atlas Club, current champion of the MX League. The match remained in a goalless draw during the first seventy minutes, however, the table Cream blue He did not show himself with a footballing idea that would excite that they could keep the three points at home, and he only had a few plays in front that were resolved by the defense and goalkeeper red and black. At 70′, Diego Barbosa found the first goal with a powerful shot from the right that caught William Ochoa and went into the goal of the Eagles. Just seven minutes later, they expelled Federico Vinas in a controversial move. Finally, at 90+4, the foxes managed to score the final zero to two against those led by Santiago Solari, who did not call Bruno Valdez.

The result was not what was expected. America club, which still cannot count on one hundred percent of its campus. One of the names that are conspicuous by their absence is that of Bruno Valdez, a 29-year-old Paraguayan defender who has not seen minutes in the current contest, and his future remains unknown after it was revealed that in Coapa they are open to selling it in case a good offer arrives for it. The foregoing is striking considering that in recent tournaments it had been together with Emmanuel Aguilera the main defenders of the Eagles, but now it seems not to enter plans.

Our collaborator, Jonathan Peña, assured on social networks that Santiago Solari simply does not want Bruno Valdez on his team, so it is urgent to sell him as soon as possible. For now, the Technical Director chose to give the title to Sebastián Cáceres and Jordan Silva.

Club America’s position

In the Day 1 of the Grita México Clausura 2022, Bruno Valdez did not appear because he had muscular discomfort, and although it was handled that way by different journalistic sources, the America club He has not given any official position on the reasons why the Paraguayan stopped appearing, because yesterday you could see Jorge Mere, Roger Martinez, and Diego Valdes on the court, who despite not being summoned, went to see their teammates.