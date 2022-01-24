Rural medicine in Els Ports: They create a project to improve health and quality of life in the region

Research staff of the Departments of Health (DS) of Vinaròs and Castelló, the Foundation for the Promotion of Health and Biomedical Research of the Valencian Community (Physabi) together with the Universitat Jaume I (UJI) and the Mancomunitat Comarcal Els Ports have created the projector alifara. The initiative has as its main objective improve the health and quality of life of the inhabitants of rural areas of the Els Ports region.

The first phase of the project is aimed at study the social, economic, relational and behavioral factors that characterize these rural populations. In this way, they intend to determine what are their specific needs to implement, in a second phase, local health promotion actions specifically designed for these populations under study.

“Our task is to work to improve community health and the rural environment is an ideal environment to promote it” Nel lo Monfort – Doctor of Vallibona

“Our specialty is Family and Community Medicine, therefore, a fundamental part of our task is tWorking to improve community health and the rural environment is an ideal environment to promote it“, as stated Nel lo Monfort, doctor from Vallibona, coordinator of the Morella health center and promoter of the project Alifara.

What is the Generalitat going to do to alleviate the depopulation of Castellón?

Data Collect

The project has begun with a collection of data directly and indirectly related to regional health through a survey by professionals in participatory methodologies and with the promoter group of the project alifara, a group of more than 30 professionals and members of the citizens of Els Ports. Thus, the design of the questionnaire has had the participation of the citizens themselves and finally Data has been collected from 1,400 individuals from this rural environment, being the total population of the region of 7,000 inhabitants.

The questions in the questionnaire are related to habits in physical activity, food, the most frequent social networks, services, the economy, work, transport, communication, the neighborhood and support network or health services, among other.

Vallibona opens the first ATM in the towns of the emptied Community

Other factors

“The objective of this project is to go beyond what diseases are purely and see all the other factors that intervene in people’s health” Viola Cassetti – Public Health Expert

Viola Cassetti, a member of the Community Activities Program in Primary Care (PACAP) and an expert in Public Health and participatory methodologies, explained that “the objective of this project is to go beyond what diseases are purely and see all the other factors that intervene in people’s health“. In this sense, “those who know the most are the same people who live in these communities, that is why it is so important to involve them and make it a participatory issue“, has added.

The results of the questionnaires are currently being evaluated and In the next phase, a process of investigating solutions to the specific problems that the surveys have identified will begin, in a joint action between the experts and the affected citizens.. To do this, the necessary resources will be evaluated to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of the region, both in purely health terms and in other matters.

award-winning project

The project alifara has been awarded by the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine of Rural Medicine as the best rural experience in the fifth edition of the Conference on Rural Medicine in Ourense. The project has received 5,650 euros in the 2nd Call for R&D&i grants in Primary Care 2020 from the Fisabio Foundation.