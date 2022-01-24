Russia’s new provocation: it will carry out maneuvers inside the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone, which issued a strong protest

The Moscow guided missile cruiser sails in the Black Sea (Reuters / file)

Russia plans to carry out military exercises off the coast of Irelandsomething that Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney described on Monday as “not welcome” amid rising tensions and uncertainty over whether Moscow plans to invade Ukraine.

Coveney told the press that the exercises were scheduled to take place 240 kilometers (150 miles) off the southeastern Irish coastin international waters but also within the Irish exclusive economic zone.

“We do not have the ability to prevent this from happening, but I have certainly made it clear to the Russian ambassador to Ireland that it is not welcomeCoveney said in Brussels on his arrival for meetings with his EU colleagues focused on Russia and Ukraine.

The minister acknowledged that Russia can organize maneuvers in international waters, “but the fact that they decide to do it on the western borders (…) of the EU, near the Irish coast, is something that in our opinion is simply not welcomed and not wanted right now, especially in the next few weeks”.

“This is not the time to increase military activity and tension in the context of what is happening with and in Ukraine“, he claimed.

Western countries accuse Russia of deploying tanks, artillery and some 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine to prepare an attack. Moscow has also launched numerous military maneuvers on various fronts, although it says they are defensive.

In the past week, Russia, Iran and China naval and air exercises began in the Indian Ocean with the simulated scenario of the liberation of ships attacked by pirates.

Warships at naval exercises by Russia, Iran, China (WANA/Reuters)

In addition, on Russian territory another wave of large-scale maneuvers. The note specifies that Russian ships and aircraft will be exercised in both territorial and international waters, and separate maneuvers will also be carried out from the Mediterranean Sea to the North Sea and Okhotsk, to the Pacific Ocean and the northeastern part of the Atlantic.

Next month are planned joint russian-belarusian exercises which will begin on February 10 and end on the 20th.

Ukrainian authorities have said Moscow could use Belarusian territory for a possible multi-pronged invasion.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry responds: “The drills are intended to practice the action of the Navy and Air Force to protect Russian national interests in the world’s oceans and to counter military threats to the Russian Federation.”

NATO response

The NATO defense alliance said Monday that it is putting additional forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter planes to Eastern Europe while Russia continues its troop buildup near Ukraine.

He said he is reinforcing his “deterrent” presence in the Baltic Sea area. Several members of the military organization from 30 countries have offered troops and equipment.

Denmark will send a frigate to the Baltic Sea and deploy F-16 warplanes to Lithuania. Spain is sending ships to join NATO’s permanent maritime force and is considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria. France is ready to send troops to Bulgaria, NATO said.

“NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all Allies, including strengthening the Eastern part of the Alliance. We will always respond to any deterioration in our security environment, including by strengthening our collective defense,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

(With information from AP and AFP)

