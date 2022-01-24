Salma Hayek hypnotizes everyone with her beauty by wearing a diving suit

Admin 13 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 17 Views

Salma Hayek, 55, is back, once again with a jaw-dropping, sensual beach-themed photo shoot. The January 19Hayek posted two photos from his latest aquatic adventure on his Instagram with the caption: “Some people run to visit the fish.”

In the first photo, we see Hayek with a bare face zipping up her wetsuit, giving fans a glimpse of her bust as she looks off-camera. In the next photo, we have a lovely photo of her underwater, exploring the depths of the ocean.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Andrés Restrepo, son of actor Fabio Restrepo, who continues in ICU, died of covid

Andrés Restrepo, the son of the famous actor Fabio Restrepo, died on January 23 in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved