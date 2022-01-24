SALUS POPULI SUPREME LEX THIS!

There is a way of looking at Medicine, wrongly called public health, which strictly speaking does not cure, but does more than cure, because it seeks to preserve health. This medicine was previously known as hygiene; subsequent preventive medicine; then as social; and currently the preventive and social is included as public health.

It is a type of saving medicine, whose popularization is a duty, whose importance is immense, and whose progress is the measure of the well-being of the individual, and of the prosperity and culture of the peoples and their populations. I am not the one who praises the so-called public health: Socrates and Plato, Plutarch and Tacitus, Bacon and Leibnitz, Montesquieu and Guizot, and great clinicians and scientists such as Osler, Cajal, Marañón, Dubos, Fleming, Macfarlane, Elizabeth H. Blackburn; that is, great philosophers, illustrious historians, many award-winning scientists and physicians, whose names are recorded in the annals of the history of medicine in the ancient world and in contemporary times. Social and preventive medicine is not so much a science as a virtue! andexclaimed a philosopher. Public health, which brings together a whole social and preventive effort, should be the guide of legislators and those who govern nations, has written Marc Lalonde who was Minister of Health of Canada and a lawyer and politician by profession.

Public Health is not Physics, nor Chemistry, nor Natural History, nor Physiology, nor Pathology, nor Morality, nor Political Economy, nor Administration; but it is all this, and something more than this, because it is the result of all those sciences applied to the conservation and improvement of individuals and peoples and to the increase of their well-being. His work is the examination of the waters, the air, the workplaces, the industries; of food, of the clothes that cover him, of cosmetics and medicines; of knowledge and appreciation of the habits and customs of peoples, of the laws that govern them, and of the beliefs they profess and of the impact that therapies have on their healing and disease prevention. To top it off, all of this comes together in a philosophical and scientific thought that dominates, generalizes and systematizes all these elements, making them converge towards the supreme goal of conserving and improving man, facilitating his potentials and all of this can be summed up in one sentence: ¡¡ SALUS POPULI SUPREME LEX THIS!

Public health, therefore, is tributary to all the medical and natural sciences, as well as the social, moral, economic and political ones, but it works and studies the data it collects from them from its own particular point of view. Physiology, for example, considers organic actions, their organization and functioning in themselves and in their chaining or connection; but public health examines how those same actions are modified by external agents and by the reciprocal influence of the organs and by human behavior. Chemistry decomposes bodies and determines the laws of their combinations; but public health takes advantage of the inductions of the analysis on the effects of those same substances, to draw rules concerning their use. Statistics collects the volume and behavior of social facts, and expresses them by numbers; but public health seizes these numbers, groups them, combines them, fertilizes them, and deduces from them the laws of health-disease behavior and the rules for the preservation of convenient health.

Let us add, however, that if public health receives and borrows from the other sciences, it also gives and lends. Thus, see Gr., through its tool called epidemiology, it supports the knowledge and understanding of Etiology, that is, knowledge of the causes of diseases, and Prophylactics, that is, preservation, things that rest almost entirely on public health; and in the same way it does it with and to qualify the accuracy of therapeutic work, usually providing more effective and accurate uses of the Pharmacy’s arsenal. And identical vulnerabilities and risks in people and communities.

The successes of preventive work have been known since ancient times, there we have the work of what was already called the diet; Let us notice how the Hippocratic expectation was really based on the efficacy of behavior modifiers and practices called hygienic since then, something that has followed and been imitated by sensible practices of all times, imposing since then by first law not to harm ( Prime I won’t notice). The itch to innovate or the desire for an ideal perfection of clinical and pharmacological therapeutics can never replace health practices. Without these, there is no therapeutic possible; Therapeutic is all the more effective, the simpler it is on what it acts and better hygienic practices accompany it. Doctors said well when working on cholera epidemics (Medicina eo utilior quo simplicior); and it was already pointed out since the 19th century by many doctors that, to the glory of the art they professed, to the height of medical progress, and for the benefit of suffering Humanity, Medicine should pay attention to working on the etiology of the disease and pharmaceutical therapeutics it should be unified, and no less, with good customs and prevention (hygienic), no longer depending for reasons unrelated to medicine on risky trials, and relegating to perpetual oblivion those polypharmaceutical medications, whose intention and result, nor the Aesculapius himself – god of medicine – was able to guess, but they are praised by pharmaceutical charlatanism and accepted by public and often professional ignorance and credulity.

It is therefore necessary to redirect the knowledge and experience of the training of health professionals, focused on the fact that: it is worthy of compassion to attend to the patient, and it is an eminently meritorious work to cure him; but no less meritorious is advising and directing the healthy, so that they do not get sick. All in all, the triumphs that treating patients are achieved with practice, compared after a few years with the benefits that the public health worker can dispense to populations, I do not think I am deceiving myself if I say that society will be more benefited and satisfied with preservation of health than cures. And in advance it can be deduced that with a well-organized work in public health, there are not as many disappointments as in Therapeutics of diseases. They don’t get as many disappointments, they don’t experience setbacks, they don’t compromise higher costs with lower results.

A fundamental element is to clearly understand both phenomena: health and disease. Recently the philosopher Marina Garcés wrote about it There are very alive patients. In fact, no one is alive without being or having been sick. Health is not the absence of disease, but the way we relate to our possible diseases. That is why we are all, in some way, sick in life. In the same way, it is our different ways of living and suffering life that leads to illness, even to death. The disease, then, is their patients and their lives. This means understanding to a large extent that public health is no longer a leading act between two, it implies a single process: social control.