Santa Fe Klan and Maya Nazor, how they met: love story | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Santa Fe Klan He has become one of the most beloved rappers in Mexico, where thousands of young people follow his music and his personal life. And it is that the also singer and composer has conquered the musical scene of the Aztec country since he became popular through social networks and began to spread his talent.

Today Angel Jair Quezada Jasso, original name of the rapper, has thousands of followers who are very attentive to each of his steps. His personal life is of public interest and no detail goes unnoticed. This is how the name of Maya Nazor became known when it was learned that she was the girlfriend of the Mexican rapper.

Since then the young woman accompanies Santa Fe Klan on his tours, in his posts on social networks and, above all, in daily life. Although Maya Nazor is already known, little is known about how the romance with the Mexican rapper began. Here the story.

Maya confessed that she had already noticed the rapper before meeting him and liked how he agreed with many of the ideas she had at the time. (Photo: Santa Fe Klan/Instagram)

HOW DID THE SANTA FE KLAN AND MAYA NAZOR MEET?

Through a video that she published on her YouTube account, Maya Nazor answered various questions that her fans asked her and one of them was what was the first thing that the interpreter of “Everything will be fine” saw.

Maya confessed that she had already noticed the rapper before meeting him and liked how he agreed with many of the ideas she had at the time. “This is a father who thinks about other things, this father who has many interests that I also had,” he said.

However, the crush occurred when he met him and was able to talk with him. The influencer said that Angel’s nobility captivated her and the depth with which she talks about various topics.

“Angel’s heart can be seen for miles and I know that all the people who love him realize this and that’s why they love him,” he said.

According to Maya Nazor, it only took her five minutes with the rapper in a car to realize what a big heart she has and how comfortable she feels by his side.

“I became like this little girl and I felt that we were both two children like that little girl and I think that was what caught my attention from him,” he said.

Maya Nazor and the Santa Fe Klan have been dating since August 2021, when the musician organized a big event in Guanajuato just so that the young woman agreed to go out with him.

Both already followed each other on social networks, but they had never spoken. It was the rapper who took the first step and decided to send him several messages until they finally fell in love. They have been together ever since and are happy.