Say goodbye to music? Demi Lovato will quit pop music

Demi Lovato says goodbye to pop music With a funeral!

The famous singer Demi Lovato said goodbye to pop music with a photograph where she appears in black, with six other people dressed in the same way, assimilating that she is like in a funeral.

And it is that while the music it is his passion and of course his main source of income, there is also the new television program in which he stars.

That's right, Demi Lovato recently said goodbye to pop music with a photograph where she appears in black, with six other people dressed in the same way, to make it look like a funeral.

In fact, the singer disappeared all the photos she had before 2022, so only four photos appear where Demi Lovato looks extremely different with short hair and head tattoos.

As you may remember, in November 2010, Demi Lovato announced her departure from the Jonas Brothers World Tour to begin a long and arduous fight against her addiction to illegal substances.

And although he has already resumed his work commitments, according to what close sources declared in dialogue with local media, he will enter rehabilitation from time to time to monitor his health and be able to closely monitor the situation.

This is how in the meantime, the 29-year-old former actress of the Disney company will continue with her life.

It should be noted that for the future, he has several projects in mind, because while music is his passion and main source of income, there is also the new television program in which he stars.

A funeral for my pop music,” Demi Lovato wrote to accompany a photo she shared on her Instagram.

On the other hand, with the background of the rehabilitation and the changes that Lovato underwent, millions of fans were concerned when they saw the new photos on her official Instagram account.

Her networks are silent and she does not make any statements about it, since everything seems to indicate that, as they expressed from her surroundings, her return to the place is more a follow-up of her health than an alarm signal.