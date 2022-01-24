Scare in Brazil! Fan jumps onto the field with a knife to stab

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.23.2022 06:00:26





They got a big scare soccer players in brazilwhen a fan jumped onto the field in a duel played between São Paulo and Palmeiras of the youth category, since the São Paulo supporter brought a knife to attack players from the visiting team.

The game was played Semifinal of Copinha in Sau Paulowhen suddenly the fan entered the field of play with the intention of stabbing soccer players, but it was the elements of the local team who managed to stop him, avoiding any tragedy.

Other fans also went down to the field and were also detained by security agents to control the situation; while the knife was left in the grass and one of the Palmeiras players picked it up to hand it over to the referee.

Likewise, a rain of objects began to be thrown from the stands, so the meeting was stopped for a few minutes, then resumed and Palmeiras U-20 won 1-0 to qualify for the final.

“In discount time, two fans invaded the field, one of them went up and physically attacked a Palmeiras athlete, and the second fan who practiced the invasion was contained by the Sao Paulo players themselves,” he explained after the match. César Saad, delegate of DRADE (Commission for the Repression of Sports Intolerance Crimes).

“At the same moment, some objects were thrown onto the field. We tried to identify images from the press and fans, the stadium cameras and after a lot of analysis, listening to referees and athletes, we realized that along with the other objects, the knife was lying on the grass,” he added.

​