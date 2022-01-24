Sofía Castro shows off her wedding dress. Is Angelica Rivera’s daughter getting married?

The children of the former presidential marriage, Angelica Rivera and Enrique Pena Nieto They’ve already grown. Paulina Pena, the eldest daughter of the former president of Mexico recently announced her wedding for October 1. So among the fans the doubt arose as to whether, Sophia Castro, eldest daughter of “La Gaviota” would also reach the altar by 2022.

This rumor became bigger when some photos of the actress wearing a wedding dress were leaked and it is that the daughter of Güero Castro has been in a relationship for a little over two years with businessman Pablo Bernot and even in multiple interviews he has said that he is “the love of his life” and that he feels happy by his side because he supports her in her artistic career. Even at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple decided to take the next step and live together.

But unfortunately for his followers who Sofía Castro wears a wedding dress It has nothing to do with a marriage union but with her artistic career in which she is currently focused since the 25-year-old is recording the series “Malverde”.

In the story she will get married and this is how Sofía Castro explained it on her Instagram: “Lucrecia and her pretty dress. At last she fulfilled her greatest dream of reaching the altar and being the most beautiful bride in San Blas. Final stretch of this great adventure”.