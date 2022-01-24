Solari’s assistant attacks America’s critics after the defeat against Atlas

Santiago Solari could not be present in America’s loss to Atlas, but his assistant paralyzed the fans with his harsh statements after the match.

Despite the debut of Jonathan dos Santos at Club América, the azulcrema were unable to prevail on the field of play against Atlas FC in a 2-0 defeat, which caused Santiago Solari’s assistant to show his face in the conference of press.

The Argentine strategist is serving his suspension date after being suspended for his expulsion in the debut of the Clausura 2022 Tournament against Puebla along with Roger Martínez.

Given this situation, Gilberto Adame was the one who ended up directing the team and who appeared at a press conference to confront the journalists and to send a strong message to the critics of America.

“It is that they are making a drama where it does not exist, a game was lost, but we are playing date 3, we have date 2 pending, I repeat, our objective is clear to us, the objective is intact, this is a disaster that It hurts, it was the presentation at the tournament at home, it hurts us a lot as it hurts all the fans, but this is not over yet, ”said the auxiliary in the first instance.

“In the previous tournament we were super leaders, we were the defense with the fewest goals along with Atlas and nobody talks about that, we know the demands that this team has, we have to recover our spirits and achieve our goals, we’ll see the final balance, what we want is to get to the Liguilla in the best shape to be able to seek the title, that is the requirement, to become champion, we are working to seek that championship, we are going to face two tournaments step by step, it is not to make a drama, ”he asserted.

however, he expressed his concern about the performance of the azulcrema team: “Obviously we are not happy with the result, we are calm because the team showed another side, I say that personally, I think the team deserved more, but we were not accurate, They had two chances, they scored and ended up taking all three points”.