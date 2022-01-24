Spain and DR advance in project for the festival La Mar de Músicas

The Vice Minister of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, Carlos Peguero, and the Mayor of Cartagena (southeastern Spain), Noelia Arroyo, met to advance the joint project that will take place this year in the 27th edition of the La Mar de Músicas festival, which is celebrated in the Spanish city.

The meeting took place in the exhibitor that the Dominican Republic has at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur) that is being held this week in Madrid, and of which the Caribbean country is a partner this year.

La Mar de Músicas, a global music festival that has been held in Cartagena since 1995, will have the Dominican Republic as its guest country in this year’s edition, as was announced last July.

The most alternative sounds of the Caribbean country, along with folklore, merengue and bachata, will be present from July 15 to 23 in the Spanish city, on the shores of the Mediterranean.

In addition, there will be a sample of Dominican cinema, writers and exhibitions that show the cultural wealth of that country.

In the work meeting, Peguero and Arroyo commented on the advances that the technicians, both from the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Spain and from the City Council, have made in recent months.

“The idea that is being worked on is to show the most alternative sounds of the Caribbean country and that both merengue and bachata, the two sounds that are intangible heritage of humanity in the Dominican Republic, are present. In fact, we want to take advantage of this edition to vindicate the quality and importance of music made for dancing,” said the mayor after the meeting.

“The landing of the Dominican Republic in our city will be the largest cultural landing ever made by the Caribbean country in Spain. An exhibition of art, music, cinema and literature that is as global as possible,” added Arroyo.

La Mar de Músicas will announce in the coming weeks its structure, program and the image that will accompany the festival in this, its 27th edition.