Sports and functional medicine for equines VetFulness, an innovative approach led by Sandrine Serfaty

Veterinary care is not limited to the treatment of symptomatic diseases, since health is much more than the absence of pain. So says Sandrine Serfaty, a veterinary doctor with 30 years of experience in horse care, who proposes an innovative approach that combines functional medicine with sports discipline. From Sotogrande, Sandrine directs the VetFulness project, with which she seeks the maximum well-being of equines through online consultations for Spain and the whole world

Telemedicine has evolved by leaps and bounds, more so in times of pandemic. In the veterinary discipline, today it is possible to consult and follow advice without leaving home. This is one of the main modalities offered by VetFulness, a project that seeks to guarantee the health and well-being of equines.

Under the leadership of Sandrine Serfaty, VetFulness applies a global vision method of offering specific sports and functional medical care for horses. This service can be used by owners, riders or caretakers, no matter where they are. They not only value the horses as the great athletes that they are, but also as excellent companions, since in both cases it is necessary to offer them the utmost care, both physically and psychologically.

Who is Sandrine Serfaty?

Sandrine Serfaty is a well-known name in the world of equestrian sports. She has been part of national delegations in world-renowned competitions such as the Olympic Games, since 1996, serving as a team veterinarian.

As a specialist in equine sports medicine and animal welfare, Serfaty has also joined the staff of numerous official teams around the world, participating in world, European, Mediterranean and African championships. In total, he has more than 30 years of professional experience.

“I have always loved animals, especially horses. Ever since I was little I have wanted to work with them and go to the Olympics. Over the years, I decided I wanted to be an equine veterinarian. I started spending more time with them, riding them and take care of them. That’s how I got into sports medicine,” says Sandrine.

As she completed her veterinary studies at the University of Córdoba, Sandrine spent 11 years abroad to specialize in sports medicine. “I wanted my apprenticeship to be in the best equine clinics.”

The idea behind VetFulness

Sandrine Serfaty points out that, in addition to her classical training as a veterinarian, she decided to specialize in functional medicine, since she believes that animal health must go beyond the symptomatic treatment of diseases, and focus on the true origin of the problem. From this approach the VetFulness project was born.

“VetFulness is born from experience, from understanding that conventional veterinary medicine can be complemented with emotional factors and other branches of natural medicine. It is about ensuring the well-being of the animal in every way

It is essential to understand the horse as an athlete, considering everything from its emotions to its physical problems,” he says.

Sandrine points out that those who have horses in their care should know that their care requires a lot of responsibility, especially if they are competition horses. However, he says that it is common to overlook some elements related to the health of animals, since certain discomforts do not manifest as physical pain. In those cases, an expert opinion is required.

“An experienced equine veterinarian can help the caretaker or owner to ensure that their horse has an adequate diet, which is functional to the activity it performs. In addition, they can verify if its physical training is adequate and if it can interact socially with other equines. “, he points out.

Driving telemedicine

Advances in veterinary medicine have made it possible for the care of animals not to depend on their geographical location. This, added to the world situation during the pandemic, has driven the development of telemedicine: one of the solutions proposed by VetFulness as part of its services.

“Before the pandemic, I was already developing online appointments with regular clients. But the impossibility of traveling to distant places ended up driving this form of care much more. It has given us good results, because we do a high-quality job” Sandrine comments.

As indicated, the distance modality of VetFulness includes online consultations, interpretation of X-rays, emotional and behavioral problems treatments, second opinions and in the near future they will begin to develop webinars.

“Many clients contact us even after going to several vets for a second opinion. They are looking for another way to look at the problem and locate it. They send us x-rays, diagnostic imaging or lameness videos so we can give our point of view,” refers.

For Sandrine Serfaty, the online medical service for horses allows direct contact through the Internet, with the same closeness as a face-to-face service. In addition, they are much more affordable, they allow you to work internationally and the hours are more flexible.

What is VetFulness online dating like?

The VetFulness representative details that online appointments consist of voice sessions or video calls directly with her. “I listen carefully to queries related to the needs of the horse, whether in matters of health, behavior or sports performance.”

VetFulness offers a work modality based on subscription plans or private sessions. These have a certain duration, but it is also possible to apply exceptions to make longer sessions. If necessary, it also performs lameness tests and diagnoses in person.

Asked about how VetFulness deals with geographical limitations, Sandrine assures that they use tools and platforms that facilitate the process, such as WhatsApp, Google Meet, Skype, Zoom and even conventional calls.

During the session, the rider or owner can make various inquiries, request the interpretation of X-rays and other tests, emotional treatment, etc. Sandrine clarifies that VetFulness does not replace the regular veterinary care that the horse should receive, it only provides a more global vision.

“Our approach to animal health implies going beyond conventional treatments, with the aim of discovering the roots of the problem. In addition, our clients can request an evaluation of the horse’s behavior, advice for high competition horses, acupuncture treatments , neuromuscular bandage, sale of natural products, among others,” he says.

Differential values

Naturally, many people might be hesitant to apply for this service for the first time. For these cases, Sandrine recommends considering some advantages and differential values ​​that this type of service has.

