Stephen Eustaquio, from ‘firecracker’ in Cruz Azul to Porto’s new signing

Exactly three years after playing his first game with Cruz Azul, in a Copa MX duel at Clausura 2019, the Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustaquio was presented as Porto’s reinforcement, after spending two seasons with the Paços de Ferreira club.

The midfielder born in the city of Ontario, part of the Canadian National Team and who also has Portuguese nationality, arrived in 2019 to Liga MX to defend the colors of the Machine, however, he had a short and unfortunate step, since he could only play 113 minutes in two duels.

The reason, the left knee cruciate ligament injury in his second game with the club and first in Liga MX against Tijuana on January 27, 2019. Eustaquio entered at minute 56 in exchange for Roberto Alvarado and at 78 ‘he fell to the field of play, from where he could no longer get up. He had to be removed with the help of paramedics and Due to the seriousness of the injury, he did not play a single minute with Cruz Azul again..

In December 2019 he was transferred to Paços de Ferreira, where he played the last two seasons and where he earned a place in the Canadian National Team, which until now is the leader of the Concacaf octagonal, heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. .

Eustaquio sounded in Porto for a year

The interest of the Dragons, which has finally materialized this Monday, was not new, since since March 2021 versions of the possible signing of Stephen Eustaquio emerged, who played more than 90% of the possible minutes in the Portuguese League the last two years.

