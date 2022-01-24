Study supports favorable biological response of Puerto Rican patients with IBD to the COVID vaccine

Within the vaccine trials, the population with autoimmune diseases was excluded

A Puerto Rican pilot study establishes that patients with immune conditions receiving therapies response modifiers produce an effective neutralizing biological response after the vaccine of COVID-19.

The research of which the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine was a part, maintains that the need for it arose because the population of patients with some immunosuppression was not part of clinical trials carried out to test the effectiveness of the vaccine against COVID-19, such as those with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) who use biological medicines.

For this reason, a team of specialists including Dr. Esther Torres, principal investigator of IBD in Puerto Rico, Dr. Jorge Santana Bagur, medical director of the AIDS Clinical Research Unit (ACTU, for his acronym in English), among others, came together with the objective of evaluating the humoral and cellular response produced after the administration of COVID-19 IBD vaccines using biological and/or immunomodulatory therapies (IMM).

IBD is the name given to a set of specific conditions that attack the intestine. Among these are the disease Crohn’s and ulcerative colitistwo diseases with a high prevalence in Puerto Rico and for which there is still no cure.

The study sample (19) were adults diagnosed with IBD who were using biologic drugs or MMI and were about to receive the vaccine for COVID-19. CD4+ and CD8+ T cell levels were measured in this group before and two weeks after administration of the vaccinewhile humoral immunity was analyzed using the ELISA test, which measures antibodies.

In summary, among the most outstanding data, it was obtained that from the sample of patients, 18 used biological drugs and one IMM. They received both doses of the vaccine Pfizer.

The IgG antibodies totals increased 21.13% times after first dose and 90 times after the second dose. While humoral immunity increased 11.92 times after first dose and 53.79 times after the second dose.

However, when the sample was compared to a sample of healthy subjects, the IgG antibodies and humoral response were lower in the subjects who had received the first dose, although it increased after the second dose, although it was also determined to be a better response compared with controls.

For this reason, they established in their conclusion that the response of the neutralizing capacity to the vaccine in the patient cohort was similar to that in the healthy cohort, despite being lower and support the benefit of the vaccine in this population.

