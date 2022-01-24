Summary Chiefs vs. Bills (42-36) | Kansas advances to Conference Final

Midtime Editorial

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas / 23.01.2022 21:11:37





In a match that can already be considered one of the best in history, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced for the fourth consecutive season NFL American Conference Final after prevailing in overtime 42-36 to the Buffalo Bills, who for the second year in a row fall by the wayside because of the team led by Andy Reid.

Following the trend of three very close games in the Divisional Round, with the Bengals, 49ers and Rams winning by a last-second field goal, the matchup that closed the weekend’s activity in the National Football League turned into a classic between two of the most talented quarterbacks of the new generation and that promise to face each other many more times in postseason.

Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs and Josh Allen with the Bills They showed that they can calmly star in the new great rivalry of the NFL, something like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had it at the time.

In what many cataloged as the “Early End” of the American Conference (and if conferences didn’t exist, probably the Super Bowl), the show was elite. The ground attack was practically left aside to give way to an aerial circus in which Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs they were accomplices of their respective marshals.

Both Allen and Mahomes topped 300 yards and each threw for four touchdowns., there were three lead exchanges after the two-minute break, a field goal by Harrison Butker to tie the clock at zero… And after all that, a toss practically sealed the fate. The chiefs they won it to elect to receive the first overtime possession and Mahomes led the attack for 75 yards that culminated in a touchdown from Kelce.

Records set in the Chiefs vs. Bills

Game with the most points scored (25) in the last two minutes of regular time NFL postseason history .

in the last two minutes of regular time . second game with most points scored (25) in the last two minutes of regular time nfl history , second only to the 2013 Vikings vs. Ravens with 28.

in the last two minutes of regular time , second only to the 2013 Vikings vs. Ravens with 28. gabriel davis He is the first receiver in history with four touchdown receptions in a playoff game.

He is the first receiver in history with in a playoff game. Kansas City Chiefs They are the first team in history to be hosts of the Conference Final for four consecutive years. On Sunday they will host Cincinnati.

When are the NFL Conference Finals?

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

American League Conference Finals

Date : Sunday February 6

: Sunday February 6 Hour : Starting at 2:00 p.m. from central Mexico

: Starting at 2:00 p.m. from central Mexico CampusKansas: Arrowhead Stadium

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams