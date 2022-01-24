Summary of the match Pumas vs. Tigres (1-2); Gignac comes back with a penalty

In the duel between felines, Cougars looked like he would extend his surprise start this Closure 2022 with a third win in a row, but in the final minutes tigers crashed their party University Olympic and with the debut of a youth from Pedregal, the UANL He was able to take advantage of the hazing, since with a penalty he sentenced the somersault for 2-1 and thus took the three points.

It was a match in which those from San Nicolás were obliged to defeat the squad from Andres Lillini, which with significant absences presented an eleven taking advantage of the great moment of players, such as the Brazilians.

Although the template Michael Herrera He seemed to be fulfilling his task by pressing and having arrivals, at minute 31 Jerónimo Rodríguez appeared to open the scoring with his first goal in the Maximum Circuit.

Favio Álvarez leaked a great pass for Jerónimo, the winger received and defined against the weak mark of Diegos Reyes and Luis “Chaka” Rodríguez to beat Nahuel Guzmán.

For the second half, Tigres took over the dynamic more clearly. More arrivals and lack of forcefulness had Herrera desperate for not being able to get the result.

For its part, Lillini made changes with the entry of Juan Ignacio Dinneno, Piojo’s response was better with elements such as Juan Pablo Vigón and Luis Quinones.

Thus came the tie with a Quiñones service that was combed by a defenseman from the National University, Gignac redefined the cross at the far post where the ball crashed and remained alive for the definition of Nico López and the 1-1 at 78 ‘.

black debut

John Joseph Michael He had his first minutes in Liga MX with the change of Lillini for Leonel López. Regrettably, the youth suffered from the “hazing” and in a controversial play caused a penalty in favor of Tigres for a dubious foul on Gignac.

Óscar Mejía pointed out the maximum penalty and ratified it in the VAR, despite the complexity of the play; the youth swept to prevent the French striker from receiving the ball and could not stop the inertia taking Gignac unintentionally.

Cougars let go of the top

Gignac scored the 2-1 at 96′ to give his team the three points with which he already adds four units out of a possible nine at the start of Clausura 2022, while Pumas lets go of the lead by staying with the same six points, already surpassed by Cruz Azul and Atlas.

