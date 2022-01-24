Tagliafico approaches Barça: Is there an agreement with Ajax?

Getty Nicolás Tagliafico celebrates with his Ajax teammates.

FC Barcelona still hopes to add more players to strengthen the first team squad before the end of the January transfer window, despite the club’s continuing financial problems.

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is a player who has been regularly linked with a move to Camp Nou and is “pressing” to join the club, according to the transfer expert. Fabrizio Romano.

Nicolás Tagliafico’s pushing to join Barcelona next week. Ajax are still asking for permanent deal – while FCB only think of loan move. 🇦🇷 #FCB Tagliafico only wants to join Barça as soon as possible – he hopes Ajax will let him go on loan with this big chance for his career. pic.twitter.com/PAAdRbheo6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2022

However, the Eredivisie side are said to be asking for a permanent move, while Barcelona are only thinking of a loan. Tagliafico wants to join Barca “as soon as possible” and hopes Ajax will authorize a temporary move.

Tagliafico has been at Ajax since 2018 but has struggled for playing time in 2021-22, making just two league starts so far this season after falling down the pecking order at the club.

Ajax ‘will fight’ to keep Tagliafico

However, it is not yet clear if an agreement will be reached. Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has said he does not want to let Tagliafico go and has made his position very clear, as reported by Mike Verweij on De Telegraaf.

“We don’t want to let him go. I will definitely fight to keep it,” he said. “With him there, we have seven full-fledged defenders. Without it, our staff becomes very scarce. I certainly realize that it is also important for him that he can also play, but sometimes you end up in that situation due to certain circumstances, and then you have to exercise a certain professionalism.

Tagliafico is said to be “angry” that a transfer has been blocked to the extent that the opportunity to move to a club like Barcelona does not present itself too often, particularly at the age of 29.

Xavi talks about the possible signings of Barça

The coach of Barcelona, ​​Xavi, has already confirmed that the club is working hard to try to bring in more players before the winter window closes. The coach said at a press conference prior to Barça’s match against Alavés that it will not be easy to sign.

🎙 Xavi: “We are going to try to bring in some new players” pic.twitter.com/Ly6XCmaJ48 – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 22, 2022

“We are working on that, in various areas of the pitch. We’ve discussed it with all staff and the board. I was very clear with what I think the team needs and we are working hard to bring some players,” he said. “But what we want and what we can get, there is a certain distance. So, let’s see, there are still a few days left and the salary cap and the signing of the players. We are going to try, we are going to try to bring some players.”

Xavi wants to bring in a center forward and a “low-cost left-back on loan”, according to Diario Sport. The coach needs competition for Jordi Alba at left-back and does not believe that 18-year-old Alejandro Balde is yet ready for the first team.

Barça is fighting the transfer of Nico Tagliafico, Ajax side. Contract ends in 2023 and presses to leave. It would be a good reinforcement. Contacts between clubs. Ajax wants a €6 million purchase option. Bucket, option on the table.https://t.co/3yJH17FOD2 in @GoalSpain – Rubén Uría (@rubenuria) January 24, 2022

Right-back Sergiño Dest has also played down the left on occasion this season while Alba was injured, but has struggled to gain time since Xavi arrived. In fact, it has been reported that the club is open to offers for the USMNT star.

