Talina Fernández sold her jewelry after losing her job | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- During the Covid-19 pandemic, several people reported that they were unemployed after most businesses closed due to the wave of infections that forced the total closure.

As a result of this, there were those who had to opt for other options in order to have money, an example of this situation is Talina Fernández, who He confessed that he went through a difficult economic moment more than a year agoor, so she decided to sell all her jewelry.

It was in mid-2020 when the host said goodbye to her radio show and months later the rumor began to circulate that was going through a severe economic crisisconsequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was revealed in an interview for “Sale el Sol”, in which he mentioned that he no longer has jewelry to wear, but that he considers himself very happy with his new job and being at a point where feel emotionally stable.

It should be remembered that that same year in which he left his radio program, Talina joined the morning of Image Television, where she is currently one of the hosts and has her own section in which she shares strong anecdotes from her private life, in addition to narrating her career as a host over the years.

And during his participation in the program hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante, First handFernandez confessed that the rumors were true and she did sell all her jewelry when she left Televisa, because he mentions that they did not give him what he was entitled to as a settlement, and since he did not have a job or money, he had to find the best way to get ahead.

Yes, there came a time when I had to sell my jewelry. I left Televisa, they didn’t hit me, what’s that called when they pay you to leave? Well, it didn’t touch me here. So, I’ve been through some really tough times. Not having money and needing a job is not a shame, you just have to keep looking for it and it will come,” he mentioned.

Despite the fact that she misses her earrings, necklaces and rings, the driver expressed that she feels very grateful for all the help she received in that difficult moment and that she is very happy to get a job that allows him to cover his expenses.

“I miss my little rings, my little earrings and everything, but for the rest of my life there is no way I am going to eat right now here in my house, all jewelry, name, corn is worth”