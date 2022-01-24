Tannya Varela leaves the National Police Command; General Carlos Cabrera Ron enters | Security | News

President Guillermo Lasso thanked the commander for her services and wished the new police officer luck in the fight against crime.

On March 22, 2021, then President Lenín Moreno announced that he had appointed Tanya Varela as the new general commander of the National Police, who was going to be in charge of the institution to fight against the crime that plagued the country.

That became a milestone for the country because it was the first time that a woman came to occupy this national position in the police ranks.

Once Guillermo Lasso assumed power, on May 24, 2021, the president kept Varela in office for the results he said he had shown.

This Sunday, January 23, 2022, Lasso thanked him for his services at the head of the entity and announced General Carlos Fernando Cabrera Ron as the new Commander General of the National Police, who will now have the challenge of fighting crime that adds to the Ecuador and cities like Guayaquil, where the murders, contract killers, robberies and assaults do not stop.

General Carlos Fernando Cabrera Ron is the new Commander General of the National Police. Assumes replacement of Tannya Varela. Photo: API

Citizens and representatives of various sectors have also been asking for Varela’s departure for several weeks. This compared to the latest criminal acts. (I)