‘Tecatito’ Corona, Raúl Jiménez and Osvaldo Rodríguez will be evaluated before joining the Mexican National Team

ESPN presents the status of the 30 summoned from Mexico to face the next date in Concacaf Qualifying

Of the 30 soccer players that Gerardo Tata Martino called up for the matches against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Canada, Raul Jimenez, ‘ tecatito ‘Crown and Osvaldo Rodríguez will be evaluated by the doctors of the Mexican National Team, before joining the Tricolor discipline.

‘Tecatito’ Corona had some cramps in his participation with Sevilla, in the Tricolor rules out any ailment that marginalizes him from playing, but it will still be reviewed. Too, Osvaldo Rodríguez reported ailments in León against Pachuca, but the activity will hardly be lost with the Mexican National Team.

Jesus Crown Getty Images

The one in doubt is Raúl Jiménez, who could not play for Wolverhampton over the weekend, and the medical staff of the Mexican National Team will assess whether he can participate in any of the matches of the FIFA date.

The rest, in the absence of tests to rule out Covid 19, are available to play the Concacaf qualifiers:

The America goalkeeper played the 90 minutes against Atlas, without any injury.

The goalkeeper from León played the 90 minutes in his team’s victory over Pachuca.

The Xolos goalkeeper did not play, because the match against Puebla was postponed due to an outbreak of Covid 19.

The Pumas goalkeeper participated for ninety minutes in the defeat against Tigres.

Jorge Sánchez received a yellow card with América and is fit to play

He played 90 minutes with Cruz Azul in Liga MX

He played 55 minutes with his team in Italy, but the substitution was to rest him.

Arteaga played the 90 minutes at Genk in Belgium and is available on his return to the Tricolor.

The Los Angeles Galaxy winger is preparing for his official debut with the Tricolor.

The León winger came off the bench in the game between León and Pachuca, his coach, Ariel Holan, ruled out a serious injury, although he acknowledged that he took him off the field due to ailments.

Gallardo entered the exchange against Cruz Azul, he is available to play with the Tricolor.

The central defender arrives at the Tricolor, after scoring the last minute goal that gave Monterrey the tie.

The central defender played the 90 minutes with Monterrey, he arrives without any discomfort.

The defender has already arrived in Mexico and is available to face Jamaica.

Chaka Rodríguez came off the bench in the game between Tigres and Pumas, but it was to give the winger a rest.

Edson Álvarez started with Ajax, a report is expected in the next few hours.

Hector Herrera is already in Mexico, undisturbed to play against Jamaica.

Charly Rodríguez is one of the brightest in Clausura 2022, he came out of exchange with Cruz Azul, but he is available.

Luis Romo left the exchange of the game between Monterrey and Cruz Azul, but does not report discomfort.

Guti started as a starter with PSV Eindhoven, who lost to Ajax, left the field by technical decision.

Diego Lainez returns to the Tricolor call, he is already in Mexico.

The veteran footballer is already in the CAR, at the disposal of Gerardo Tata Martino.

The Celta de Vigo player is already in Mexico and is available to Tata Martino.

The America striker came off the exchange against Atlas, but he is fit to play.

The Cruz Azul attacker has a second wind in the Liga MX, ready to play with the Tricolor.

Alexis Vega scored against Gallos de Querétaro and is now in the High Performance Center.

Funes Mori scored against Cruz Azul and is available to play on the FIFA date with Mexico.

Chucky Lozano started at Napoli and his arrival is expected at dawn.

El Tecatito Corona received praise with his performance at Sevilla in Spain, but left the exchange due to some cramps, he will be reviewed upon arrival with the Tricolor.

Raúl Jiménez will be reviewed by the Tricolor medical staff, after he could not play with England’s Wolverhampton, his participation is in doubt.