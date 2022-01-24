technology for artificial intimacy

Since the mid-1960s, technology comparable to chatbots has existed. However, advances in natural language processing and machine learning have taken these programs to a new dimension, as they can now understand what is being said to them and respond appropriately in a high percentage of the time. For this reason, there are believers who confess through mobile applications and patients who talk with their virtual therapists.

Is it possible to reach this depth in the field of love and sex? For more than a decade, the video game LovePlus (Nintendo DS) has been gamifying romances. Its users must learn to relate to their digital partners so that they return their affection and want to have more dates with them. Thousands of young people, mainly in Japan, prefer to follow this sentimental path than to cultivate personal ties. They say they get more satisfaction for less effort.

For experts such as Rob Brooks, a professor at the University of New South Wales, in Sydney (Australia), “LovePlus brides are discreet compared to life-size sex dolls.” As this researcher, author of the book Artificial Intimacy: Virtual Friends, Digital Lovers, and Algorithmic Matchmaker, recalls, many of these are being updated, since they aspire to have “robotic movement and the ability to dialogue”.

The future Brooks describes resembles the one envisioned by the producers of westworldd, HBO series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy that is based on the homonymous film written and directed in 1973 by Michael Crichton. However, for now, the so-called sex dollbots they are not like this. Be that as it may, their limitations are nothing more than engineering challenges: warmer skins, more fluid gestures, more solid personalities…

Analysts consider virtual reality and computer simulations of three-dimensional images to be more versatile than dolls. Accessories such as haptic headphones, speakers, gloves or clothing, that is, those that have the property of generating tactile experiences, aim to make consumers physically experience what is happening in the virtual environment. And even go further, without the restrictions imposed by the logic of the corporeal.

In any case, it seems inevitable that artificial privacy technology will end up becoming a source of controversy, beyond the security problems that it entails. Rob Brooks points out that voices are already being raised “from the religious right and the anti-porn left against sex robots”. Even the general public could show their rejection because of the effect of the “uncanny valley”, the aversion towards what seems human, but is not. And if people treated certain objects as if they were human, could they treat humans as if they were objects?