The best men’s watches of 2022 (for now)

After two years of turbulence for obvious reasons, the haute horlogerie sector faces 2022 with renewed optimism. The economic recovery and consumer boom should take hold this year, which in popular terms should translate into more sales of luxury watches. However, the different firms have not stopped working for a second during all this time and, despite the circumstances, they have continued to bring novelties to the market without rest, as you can see in the list of the best watches of 2021.

The first half of the year will also feature the novelty of the return to face-to-face attendance at the most important watch fair on the planet, the recently created Watches & Wonders, which will be held from March 30 to April 5 and which in 2020 replaced , or rather brought together, the two most important watchmaking events that existed to date: the International Haute Horlogerie Exhibition (SIHH) in Geneva and the Baselworld fair in Basel. After the cancellation due to the coronavirus crisis of 2020 and the exclusively digital format of 2021, 2022 will be (finally!) the first time that Watches & Wonders will also be held live and direct at the Palexpo convention center in Geneva. There, the most important firms in the world of watchmaking will meet to present their main annual novelties, although they always have something in store to surprise critics and the public in the second half of the year.

However, not only Watches & Wonders lives the haute horlogerie industry. Other posh firms have decided to focus their strategy on their own presentations, outside of massive fairs, and hold their own event or schedule the different novelties throughout the year. Two very different strategies but that, after all, have the same objective: to show the best of each house.

We will see where the shots go this year in the industry, which is always under constant review with the aim of attracting the public year after year, either from an aesthetic point of view or from a more technical perspective. Consumer loyalty to the different brands is one of the key points, but so is (and perhaps more importantly) the need to broaden the customer base from below, attracting a younger audience. Of course, with pieces like the ones we show you below, we can only say that they are on the right track.

BREGUET

220 years ago Abraham-Louis Breguet patented the tourbillon with the aim of improving the precision of their watches. Two centuries later, it has become a symbol of the most exclusive watchmaking. In short, it consists of a cage inside which the movement regulator is housed and which, being in permanent movement (completes one revolution every 60 seconds), avoids the influence of Earth’s gravity. Which is the best tourbillon From the market? Difficult, although those of Breguet would surely be among them. The new reference 5365 has been launched to celebrate such a round date. It consists of a special version of the well-known Classique Tourbillon Extra-Plate, but with enough changes to attract the attention of collectors. Handcrafted by a master engraver, the watch’s plate reproduces the watercolor that Abraham-Luis Breguet attached to his patent application for the tourbillon. The dial is made of gold plated and decorated with a guilloche (Breguet is the Swiss house that has more machines to make this decoration, all manual and some with more than a century of existence). Only a few will be able to enjoy this edition, because of the Classique Tourbillon Extra-Plate Anniversaire 5365 there will only be 35 pieces, as many as watches equipped with tourbillon Abraham-Louis Breguet made in his lifetime, each at a price of 158,800 euros.



LONGINES

Created in 1832, Longines is one of the oldest Swiss watchmaking firms. With such background, it is logical that history has a great weight in its catalog and, even in a recently created collection, the classic component is very present. This is the case of Longines Spirit, launched last year and inspired by the models used by aviation legends such as Charles Lindbergh. The result is a modern watch, but with a timeless aesthetic. The first versions were with a steel case and silver, blue and black dials. This year the collection has been expanded with khaki green dials and a titanium case. As a good aviator watch, the crown stands out for its large size so that it can be handled with gloves on. Its diameter is 42 mm, although it is also available in 40 mm. The bottom is solid and is fixed to the box with 6 visible screws. The water resistance is 100 meters. Longines’ membership of the Swatch Group allows the firm to benefit from the best technology from the world’s largest watchmaker. This is evident in the L888.4, a self-winding caliber with a 72-hour power reserve and equipped with a silicon hairspring. The dark gray surface of the dial has a matte finish to prevent light reflection. The large numbers with luminescent treatment are very easy to see. There is also no lack of five-star decoration, a nod to the history of Longines as it was the emblem that identified its best mechanisms. The Longines Spirit costs 2,950 euros in its version with a titanium bracelet, 300 euros less if we opt for the fabric strap.

GRAND SEIKO

An old boss once told me that the best way to make enemies is to organize a prize: make one person happy and piss off the rest of the applicants. Watch enthusiasts know this feeling well every time the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève, the world’s most prestigious watchmaking award, hands out its accolades. However, little suspicion was raised this year when the best men’s watch of the year was awarded to Grand Seiko’s SLGH005. Everyone happy. Belonging to the Heritage collection, the SLGH005 accumulates all the virtues that have placed Grand Seiko among the most desired firms on the market. Its timeless aesthetic makes it stand above passing fads. The clean and robust design refers to the iconic 44GS from 1967, the watch from which the vast majority of references in the Heritage collection are inspired. Barely 40 mm in diameter, the extreme smoothness of its surface, obtained through the well-known Zaratsu mirror polishing process of its steel case, also contributes to its comfort. Grand Seiko is proud to be the only firm on the market to use this complicated technique. The SLGH005 (9,500 euros) uses the high-frequency manufacture caliber 9SA5, which has been reduced in thickness compared to previous versions, in addition to offering a better power reserve (80 hours) and precision (+5/-3 seconds per day) . A phenomenal technical and craftsmanship display for something as simple as indicating the time and date.

CARTIER

With its elegant integrated bracelet and exposed bezel and link screws, the Santos de Cartier watch represents the brand’s most masculine image since the late 1970s. Throughout all these decades, almost half a century of existence, the Santos has known many variants and evolutions. Among the most recent we are left with this striking skeleton (a name that refers to those watches in which the movement is left visible). As in all watches of these characteristics made by Cartier, the structure of the caliber is in the shape of Roman numerals in the quarters. In addition to being a very original solution, it makes this Santos de Cartier very easy and comfortable to read, something not so common in skeleton watches. The case is made of 40-millimeter steel on each side and its price is 28,700 euros.

JAEGER LECOULTRE

There are several reinterpretations that Jaeger-LeCoultre has made in recent years of its legendary Polaris Memovox watch from 1968. However, we have to admit that this version, the Polaris Mariner Memovox, surpasses them all. Like the previous ones, the watch stands out for its vintage look and the inclusion of a manual alarm, a very rare complication to find on the market today. To these virtues must be added its stupendous diving qualities (it is waterproof to a depth of 300 metres) and its beautiful dial, whose striking color recalls the blue of the oceans. Also, it is sure to be the first watch you see with three crowns. Its box is made of steel and has a size of 42 millimeters. The price is 17,400 euros.

BREITLING

The latest capsule collection to be introduced by Breitling (at the end of 2021) draws on its rich and extensive heritage as a manufacturer of aviation chronographs. Specifically, the new Super AVI B04 Chronograph GMT 46 Mosquito is based on the legendary Reference 765 launched in 1953. If you add to this a design inspired by the no less mythical English de Havilland Mosquito fighter plane from World War II, you already have the perfect pilot’s watch for lovers of high flights (at a price of 9,700 euros) This new collection also recovers the characteristic Breitling style of large watches. And it is that its steel case reaches in this case up to 46 millimeters in diameter, enough space to store an automatic manufacture movement with chronograph, second time zone and COSC chronometry certificate.

RADO

Originally launched in 1962, the Captain Cook has become Rado’s biggest hit in recent years. And we understand it very well, because it is a wonderful watch, with a very original design that is difficult to get tired of even after a few years. The collection has recently been expanded with a very attractive modern ceramic version. Those who prefer a more vintage aesthetic should take a look at the bronze versions, a material that changes its appearance over time until it acquires a very personal and unique patina in each piece. The case of this Captain Cook Automatic Bronze is 42 millimeters in diameter and has an automatic movement. It is accompanied by a synthetic NATO strap that matches its burgundy dial. The price is 2,660 euros, which confirms Rado as one of the frames with the best quality/price ratio on the market.

