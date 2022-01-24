The body of a 75-year-old Frenchman who rowed across the Atlantic remains missing

The body of a French septuagenarian trying to row across the Atlantic has not been recovered, the Portuguese Navy reported on Sunday, a day after the adventurer’s support team announced he had been found dead in his boat.

“The search ended at the end of the day yesterday (Saturday) without it being possible to find the victim,” the Navy said in a statement about the search for Jean-Jacques Savin, 75.

The statement by the Portuguese navy contradicts the message released on Saturday by Savin’s support team, according to which the Portuguese coast guard had found the canoe on Friday near the Azores archipelago and a diver had found the body of the French adventurer without cabin life.

A spokesman for the Portuguese Navy told AFP that during the rescue operation the team had “strong reasons to believe there might be a body” in the cabin of the “Audacieux” (Audacious), Savin’s canoe.

A member of Savin’s support team told AFP: “There has been some confusion that we are trying to clear up. We don’t know more.” “We are awaiting information from the Portuguese authorities,” he added.

Savin, a triathlete, began the journey on January 1 from the south of Portugal with the intention of reaching the Caribbean in an eight-meter-long rowing boat.

But contact with him was lost between the night of Thursday and Friday, when he activated two emergency signals.