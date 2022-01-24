The Cuban doctor kidnapped in Haiti was released, local media report

Cuban doctor Daymara Helen Pérez Alabreda, who was kidnapped last week by unknown persons in Haiti, would have been released, according to local media reports.

According to the digital media Haiti24, The professional was released this Sunday, January 23, 2022, although the report did not offer many details.

As reported in the middle of the week by several local media, Pérez Alabreda was kidnapped by armed men who control the southern entrance of Port-au-Prince, Marissant.

According to the available information, the Cuban woman was returning from Aquin, a town in the south of the Caribbean island, on a bus, when she was intercepted by the armed groups that kidnapped her.

The kidnappers initially demanded a sum of one million dollars, which was later revised to US$100,000.

According to the medium itself, The victim’s relatives would have paid about 10,000 dollars to the captors, who initially refused to let her go free. No other information indicates whether there was a new payment of money to the armed groups.

Daymara Helen Pérez Alabedra resides in the community of Grand Goâve, Haiti, and worked at Notre-Dame de Petit-Goâve Hospital as a specialist in general medicine.

After the kidnapping was spread through the Cuban independent media, The Cuban Embassy in Haiti confirmed what happened, but specified that the professional traveled to the Caribbean country for “personal reasons.” and not as part of a “medical mission” by the regime, as initially reported.

The diplomatic mission also stated that “it has remained in communication” with the doctor’s family, “with the aim of providing the necessary support and contributing, as far as possible, to her release.”

In another tweet, the Cuban diplomats said that a similar negotiation was held last December due to the kidnapping in Haiti of two other citizens of the island, who, like Pérez Alabedra, were “fulfilling personal employment contracts” in the country.

Michele B. Duvalier, former Haitian first lady, stated on her Twitter account that Due to this event, the Cuban government decided to withdraw 78 doctors from the mission in Haiti, news that was also reported by local media such as Free Haiti.

But nevertheless, the general director of the Haitian Ministry of Health, Dr. Lauré Adrien, denied the withdrawal of the 78 Cuban doctors due to the kidnapping of the professional and said that in recent days 28 doctors flew to Havana, 18 of them because they finished their mission and another ten on vacation, according to a report from The New Herald.

“There have been no departures of 78 Cuban professionals,” said Adrien, who added that there are currently about 300 members of the Cuban medical brigade working in Haiti, where they provide essential health services, mainly in rural communities.