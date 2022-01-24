The Cuban Government rules out the possibility of selling foreign currency for the time being

The official website Cubadebate and the state Exchange Houses of Cuba (CADECA) issued a statement denying that the State has released the sale of Dollars to people traveling abroad, a measure that several Cubans have requested due to inflation rampant affecting the country.

“Using our website template, A new fake news circulates on social networks about the sale of foreign currency in Cuba. Do not share doubtful or false information,” warned the web portal on Monday Cubadebate.

Also CADECA issued a statement on his Twitter account stating that “is completely false” that they are going to approve the sale of foreign currency to travelers, as it was until May 20, 2021 was canceled due to “low availability”.

“Any modification to the services provided by CADECA will be announced through the Mass Media. and institutional sites”, added the Cuban state entity.

“We inform you that every traveler who arrives in the country with cash in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC), You can purchase Prepaid Cards at our facilities to access the national market for products and services in MLC.CADECA concluded.

One of the last measures that affected the value of the Cuban national currency was precisely the prohibition of its sale in airports, the only place where the State offered this service at official exchange until the middle of last year.

Currently the process of inflation of the currency has reached such a point that one US dollar is equivalent to about 95 Cuban pesos on the black market and the euro exceeds 100, according to the offers published by citizens on the buying and selling portals.

Several Cuban economists have asked the island’s authorities not to ignore the matter and take action in this regard. This is the case of Oscar Fernández, a professor at the University of Havana, who stated in a publication on his social networks that “inaction cannot be an option” in the face of this type of phenomenon.

At the beginning of this year, the company Bloomberg, a specialist in financial matters, described to the Cuban peso as the most depreciated currency in the world in the period between January 1, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

According to the comparative graph of the 15 coins most depreciated on the planet, the Cuban has a 95.83% depreciation, much more than the Libyan dinar, which with 70.94% follows it in ascending order.

The period analyzed by Bloomberg is precisely that of application in Cuba of the Ordering Task, one of whose purposes, according to the authorities, would be to revalue the role of the Cuban peso.

However, the maelstrom of economic measures that involved monetary and exchange rate unification, the increase in the wage bill, the fiscal deficit, and planned inflation, among others, They were an economic failure announced that instead of improving the lives of Cubans, it has plunged them into worse privations.