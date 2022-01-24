The delicate health of Adamari López and how it could affect him

The actress and host Adamari Lopez has a history in his Health which are very delicate, which is why your picture could be complicated after being infected with Covid-19. It was she herself who told, through her social networks and before her more than 7 million followers, that her lungs could not resist other complications.

To the Puerto Rican actress and television presenter, Adamari Lopez, from 50 years, in recent months she has been seen more splendid than ever. However, as for his Health, not quite right. She herself was the one who announced that, having contracted Covid-19 -Due to the new wave of infections, he is concerned how could it affect him this time.

Therefore, it is that had to be hospitalized. The decision was made with his medical team, to avoid any type of complication that could arise.

The health history of Adamari López

It should be remembered that Adamari Lopez has antecedents in your health that are very delicate. These, without a doubt, could complicate the picture. It was she herself who pointed out that his lungs this time could not withstand an infection:

“Remember that about 3 years ago I had influenza and I was in very poor health in a very difficult state and, with the concern that the same thing would happen to me again, having symptoms that could be similar, we made the decision to enter the hospital “ The driver told in her Instagram stories.

Although the Puerto Rican does her homework properly and lately she leads a very healthy life in terms of physical exercise and has a good diet, at the time, the influenza virus left serious consequences in his body.

Along the same lines, it should be remembered that the actress also suffered from cancer and that is considered a basic disease for which one must be very vigilant in case of contagion, as happened to him.

The health of Adamari López today

Happily, Adamari Lopez, the ex of Tony Costa and mother of little Alaïa, he is already at home on the mend. After being hospitalized for 3 days, now, like her daughter, she is under the care of the Spanish dancer.

Likewise, as is his custom, he told on his networks how he was and how he could have been infected, referring to his girl: “She is fine, I understand that she was the one who gave me the covid-19. We believe that she could have caught it in one of the activities or school that she does or extracurricular because she was the first to present symptoms, but she came out quick negative”, the driver finished.

In this way, he left his loyal followers alone and, in the warmth of his home, he continues to recover to return to his work

What message would you send him?