The delicate health of Adamari López and how it could affect him

Admin 49 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 15 Views

The actress and host Adamari Lopez has a history in his Health which are very delicate, which is why your picture could be complicated after being infected with Covid-19. It was she herself who told, through her social networks and before her more than 7 million followers, that her lungs could not resist other complications.

To the Puerto Rican actress and television presenter, Adamari Lopez, from 50 years, in recent months she has been seen more splendid than ever. However, as for his Health, not quite right. She herself was the one who announced that, having contracted Covid-19 -Due to the new wave of infections, he is concerned how could it affect him this time.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Deborah Gillespie: Five Facts You Need to Know

Getty Meat Loaf with his wife Deborah Gillespie Deborah Gillespie was the second and current …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved