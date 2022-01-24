The Dominican economy is the fifth in the region that grew the most in 2021

The Dominican Republic will be among the five countries in Latin America and the Caribbean with the highest growth rate of its Gross Domestic Product GDP during 2021, according to projections by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

In his Preliminary Balance of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean 2021, published this month, The agency forecasts that at the end of 2021 the Dominican economy will grow 10.4%, which would place it among the five nations in the region whose GDP would grow more than 10%.

Of the 33 countries analyzed, the Dominican Republic is only preceded by Guyana, for which a growth of 18.5% is projected; Peru, with 13.5%; Panama, with 12.4%; and Chile, with 11.8%.

Projections for 2022

But nevertheless, for this 2022 the projections the projections of economic growth of the country are reduced to 5.5%, ranking below Guyana, Saint Lucia, Bahamas, Barbados, Panama, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

World Bank forecasts

In his report “World Economic Prospects” The World Bank also projects that this year and next the economic growth of the Dominican Republic will be 5.0%.

Reduction

Both the World Bank and ECLAC project a slowdown in the growth of the world economy this year. ECLAC projects that world economic growth in 2021 will be 5.8% and 4.9% in 2022.

“In a framework of growing uncertainties about the dynamics of the pandemic, growth, inflation and prolonged negative supply shocks, a global macroeconomic scenario is observed with increasing uncertainties in relation to the monetary policy responses by the developed countries. Thus, it is expected that in 2022 the region will face a more complex external scenario, with less economic dynamism and greater monetary and financial volatility and uncertainty”, states the ECLAC report.

The agency indicates that For the countries of the region, the macroeconomic situation will become more uncertain and complex this year, with slower-than-anticipated economic growth and employment recovery, higher inflationary pressures, and high exchange rate volatility, which will add to low levels of investment and productivity, informality, inequality, and poverty.

“With the growth rates expected for 2021 and 2022, less than half of the countries in the region will have managed to recover the activity levels of 2019, before the crisis: 11 countries will achieve it in 2021 and another 3 countries would join in 2022. This shows that the crisis caused by the pandemic has had lasting effects on the growth of the economies of much of Latin America and the Caribbean and has aggravated the structural problems that already characterized the region before the crisis”, the document indicates.