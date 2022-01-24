The exchange that the Lakers rejected for a Pistons star

A journalist specializing in the NBA stated that the Los Angeles Lakers were rejected in a trade for a Detroit Pistons star. LeBron James is sorry!

In Los Angeles Lakers They are aware that the roster they made up for the 2021-22 NBA season is not enough for them to be contenders in the Playoffs and win another title from the hand of Lebron James. For this reason, the Californian team tried a bombshell exchange that was rejected by Detroit Pistons.

One day they lose and the next they win… The Lakers are coming off a surprise loss to the Indiana Pacers and a resounding victory against the Orlando Magic until the game vs. Miami Heat on Sunday, January 23. The true reflection of why the Los Angeles team offered two of his players and an NBA Draft pick by a Detroit Pistons star.

Having few attractive assets to offer, Marc Stein, a journalist specializing in the NBA, reported that the Los Angeles Lakers made a trade proposal to the Pistons for power forward Jerami Grant which was emphatically rejected.

Grant, who averages 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season, this time he could not become a teammate of LeBron James in the Lakers because Detroit Pistons did not want to receive two Lakers players and a first-round pick from the 2027 NBA Draft as reported by Stein.

The exchange that the Lakers rejected for Jerami Grant

“The reason is: that 2027 first is clearly the most valuable business asset the Lakers currently own. The Lakers have tried, with no luck yet, to pack that pick with Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn in a bid to acquire Jerami Grant from Detroit., Mark Stein stated.