the figure of Bayern Munich who will go free at the end of the season and Barcelona wants to sign him

2022-01-24
During the last few seasons, Bayern Munich There is a strong trend of players looking to leave the club with the freedom letter.
The Bavarians suffered recently with David Alaba, they cannot close the renewals of Goretzka Y Lewandowski and now the one who will leave is Niklas Sule.
The 26-year-old defender has made the decision not to continue with the entity from next season and his contract will expire definitively on June 30.
Herbert Hainer, president of Bayern Munich, was forceful: “We have made an offer to Niklas Süle. Now it is up to him to accept or reject. Of course, it has to be within a certain timeframe, because then we will have to position ourselves accordingly.”
As reported bild, the defender has already decided to be free and sign with another team outside the Bundesliga. From the Ciudad Concal, the newspaper Sport informs that he is one of the reinforcements that seeks to close the Barcelona.
”Nicklas Süle is on FC Barcelona’s agenda. Both Mateu Alemany and Xavi control the German ‘giant’ (1.95 meters), who at 26 is one of the experts in the next transfer market. Since January 1, he has free rein to negotiate for any club, so he will listen to offers and calmly make the final decision,” says the Catalan outlet.
On Lewandowski’s renewal
As far as the Polish striker is concerned, Herbert Hainer He assured on Sky Sports that ”our sports management is in permanent contact with the players. We still have a little time with Robert Lewandowski. His contract lasts until 2023. But, as I said, I would be happy if he finished his career with us”.