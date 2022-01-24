the figure of Bayern Munich who will go free at the end of the season and Barcelona wants to sign him

2022-01-24

During the last few seasons, Bayern Munich There is a strong trend of players looking to leave the club with the freedom letter.

The Bavarians suffered recently with David Alaba, they cannot close the renewals of Goretzka Y Lewandowski and now the one who will leave is Niklas Sule.

The 26-year-old defender has made the decision not to continue with the entity from next season and his contract will expire definitively on June 30.

Herbert Hainer, president of Bayern Munich, was forceful: “We have made an offer to Niklas Süle. Now it is up to him to accept or reject. Of course, it has to be within a certain timeframe, because then we will have to position ourselves accordingly.”