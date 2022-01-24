The first batch of 90 tons of US weapons arrives in Ukraine

EFE

The first batch of additional military aid promised by the United States to Ukraine in the face of tensions on the border with Russia arrived in Kiev on Saturday, the US Embassy in the Slavic country reported.

“The first of several shipments totaling 200 million in security assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, authorized by President (Joe) Biden in December, arrived at Boríspol airport, Kiev,” the diplomatic mission communicated through a message on its social networks.

The shipment “demonstrates Washington’s firm commitment” to Ukraine’s right to self-defense, the note said. U.S indicates that it will continue to support the Ukrainian army in its “continuous effort” to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of “Russian aggression”.

“As President Biden told President (Russian Vladimir) Putin, in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, the United States will provide (Kiev) with additional defensive material,” the statement concludes.

The US weapons arrive in Ukraine a few days after the visit to Kiev by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who promised more military aid to the country in the event of a possible Russian invasion.

“We have given more military assistance to Ukraine in the last year than at any time since 2014,” Blinken said, reiterating that “If Russia goes ahead with its aggression to invade Ukraine,” Washington will supply additional material to Kiev, “beyond what is already underway.”

In an attempt to reduce tensions around Ukraine, Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, held a meeting in Geneva yesterday, without that meeting yielding any concrete results.

