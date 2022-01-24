The global update of MIUI 13 and Android 12 reaches 3 of its best-known mobiles

Android 12 and MIUI 13 are on their way to three of the most popular Xiaomi phones in recent years.

The global launch of MIUI 13 it will happen very soon. Everything seems to indicate that Xiaomi is preparing everything to make the new version of its software official for the global market next Wednesday January 26, at the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 presentation event in Europe.

Now, we know that once the MIUI 13 global rollout officially kicks off, some of Xiaomi’s most popular models in recent years they will be among the first mobiles to update to the new version.

The Redmi Note 10 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will receive MIUI 13 very soon

As they have advanced from the portal Xiaomiui, the Beijing brand has already begun to distribute the MIUI 13 global beta version for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite.

For now, the update is only available for testers within the My Pilot program. It is also possible to download this version through the MIUI Downloader app.

The new version is based on Android 12, and according to the first tests, many of the MIUI 13 news announced at the event held in China a few weeks ago are present in the version. Others, like the typography My Sans Font Are not avaliables.

Xiaomi makes official the schedule of updates to MIUI 13 for all its mobiles

In case the testers do not find notable problems in the new version, MIUI 13 will go to the “stable beta” phase soon. Finally, the stable version will arrive, available to all device owners. It is very likely, therefore, that the three devices mentioned will update to MIUI 13 with Android 12 throughout the month of February.

