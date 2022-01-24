The iPhone 13 plummets its price on Amazon, but only this color

The iPhone 13 is cheaper than ever on Amazon, but only this color has the maximum discount.

Amazon has an irresistible offer that drops the price of the iPhone 13 to record lows. It is a 10% discount that reduces the price of the iPhone 13 at only 819 euros. That yes, only the new blue color it’s got this huge discount, and we don’t know how long it’s going to be available for.

The official price set by Apple for the iPhone 13 is 909 euros in its version with 128 GB of storage. But now you can take the latest Apple iPhone for just 819 euros, they are 90 euros less in one of the best iPhone of the moment.

The iPhone 13 is available in 5 different colors: blue, star white, black, red and pink. It is the blue iPhone 13 that has plummeted its price like never before, although the other colors also have a somewhat lower discount. If you want the iPhone 13 in any of the other colors, the price drops to €859.

The iPhone 13 is a great device for any type of user. We have a huge screen, excellent battery life and great cameras with unbeatable video recording. A safe bet that you can take home now for very little.

iPhone 13 mini specifications

The iPhone 13 arrives with some top specs improving one of the weak points of its predecessor: internal storage. Now we have 128 GB in the entry model, but we also have many more incredible specifications:

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Cinema mode with shallow depth of field and automatic focus shift in videos.

Two 12 Mpx cameras, wide angle and ultra wide angle.

Photo Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

A15 Bionic chip.

Battery up to 19 hours.

Ceramic Shield.

IP68 water resistance.

5G connection.

iOS 15 with new features that get more out of iPhone.

Don’t miss out on this offer on the iPhone 13 in blue and take it home for only 819 euros, a discount of 90 euros on its official price that is well worth taking advantage of.

