The leader of the Concacaf qualifier will arrive in Honduras with low paths

2022-01-24
The leader of the qualifying round Concacaf, Canada, will be played in Honduras an important letter on the way to the world Cup from Qatar 2022.
The Canadians are the pleasant surprise of the qualifying process in the region and thus seek their second classification at a world, this after the first in Mexico 1986.
For that, the Maple Leaf team has to add a series of points in this triple date FIFA to tie the ticket to Qatar 2022. It will have two outlets Central America.
The schedule is tight and complicated because first he will visit the Olympic from Honduras to return to Canada and receive to U.S and will close the job on this day in the mythical Cuscatlan from The Savior.
TWO HARD LOSSES FOR CANADA
But nevertheless, Canada He will arrive at these games somewhat beaten and suffering from two low paths. John Herdmann will not be able to count for the three commitments with its top star, the volleyball player of the Bayern Munich, Alphonso Davis.
The young Canadian suffers from a “slight inflammation of the heart muscle” (myocarditis), probably due to Covid-19, and in principle it will be low for several weeks, he revealed a few days ago Julian Nagelmann, coach of bayern.
Doctors do not have scientific certainty about the origin of this pathology of the 21-year-old left side, “but the probability that it comes from his covid is great,” Nagelsmann acknowledged.
“He will be absent for an undetermined time. It’s not that dramatic, but it has to heal, and that will take some time”, added the coach of the Bavarian team, who incidentally confirmed the absence of the player with the representation of Canada.
And finally there is the case of the midfielder Stephen Eustace who will not be next January 27 before Honduras since he is infected Covid-19. It is worth mentioning that the former Blue Cross from Mexico He has just completed his signing for the Porto F.C. coming from pacos de ferreira.