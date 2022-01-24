The leader of the Concacaf qualifier will arrive in Honduras with low paths

2022-01-24

The leader of the qualifying round Concacaf, Canada, will be played in Honduras an important letter on the way to the world Cup from Qatar 2022.

The Canadians are the pleasant surprise of the qualifying process in the region and thus seek their second classification at a world, this after the first in Mexico 1986.

For that, the Maple Leaf team has to add a series of points in this triple date FIFA to tie the ticket to Qatar 2022. It will have two outlets Central America.

The schedule is tight and complicated because first he will visit the Olympic from Honduras to return to Canada and receive to U.S and will close the job on this day in the mythical Cuscatlan from The Savior.

TWO HARD LOSSES FOR CANADA

But nevertheless, Canada He will arrive at these games somewhat beaten and suffering from two low paths. John Herdmann will not be able to count for the three commitments with its top star, the volleyball player of the Bayern Munich, Alphonso Davis.