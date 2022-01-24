The main rival of the Xiaomi empire officially receives Android 12

Millions of units have been sold, so if you own a realme 8 you’ll be glad to know that you can already test realme UI 3.0 with Android 12 for now in public beta.

At this point we already know that the fastest growing brand in the mobile industry is not Samsung or Xiaomi, because this trophy has been really earned on its own merits, reaching 100 million smartphones sold before anyone else, and it has also done so with a representative mobile family that has stood out above all others both in its own catalog and when compared to the rest of the market.

We talk about the realme 8, the best seller of the Dongguan manufacturer thanks to its hardware of reliable benefits and at a price below 200 euros, and that they will also be the next phones of the brand to sign up for the program realme UI 3.0 Early Access so that its users can try Android 12.

And yes, friends, he had really said a few weeks ago that his “realme 8 would receive Android 12 in the first quarter of 2022”, although no one thought that the testing in phase beta public they would open so soon, since they have arrived even before the end of this month of January.

In fact, according to Realme Community, the records were opened a few days ago, on January 19, with notices for Realme 8 users in the terminal support applications. If you want to sign up, here is a link without further ado or fuss:

realme 8, analysis: the little brother sticks out his chest

In any case, as the GizmoChina colleagues indicated, it seems that Realme will not fully open the phase beta for now, distributing batch access to all those who request it, although an estimate of the number of beta testers that will be admitted.

It is therefore likely that all of you who sign up you can install realme UI 3.0 with Android 12 on your realme 8, although it is also quite feasible that the manufacturer will make you wait until you enable access.

If you want to access from your realme 8, you will have to have the latest firmware available with Android 11, the one that has the RMX3085_11.A.24 compilation, and once this firmware is installed go to the Settings > Software update > Open the menu (from the gear icon) > Trial version > Apply now. You will be asked for some details and a questionnaire, before finalizing your registration.

As soon as realme accepts you in the testing phase beta you will receive Android 12 with realme UI 3.0 skin in OTA package, so once you’ve signed up you won’t have to do anything but wait for your last serving of Chinese-scented Android… Try it because I’m sure you’ll love it!

Realme’s Dragon Ball mobile couldn’t be working better: the first 5,000 units sold out

