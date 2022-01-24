The metaverse is money and crypto rules: why you will be in the blockchain when you jump into the virtual world

(Getty Images)

You might think that the metaverse will be a bunch of interconnected virtual spaces, a World Wide Web but accessed through virtual reality. This is largely correct, but also There is one fundamental aspect of the metaverse that will set it apart from today’s Internet: blockchain.

At first, the Web 1.0 it was the information superhighway, made up of connected computers and servers that could be searched, explored, and inhabited, usually through a centralized enterprise platform; for example, AOL, Yahoo, Microsoft and Google. Around the turn of the millennium, the Web 2.0 it was characterized by social networking sites, blogs, and the monetization of user data for advertising by the centralized gatekeepers of “free” social media platforms such as Facebook, SnapChat, Twitter, and TikTok.

Web 3.0 will be the foundation of the metaverse. It will consist of decentralized applications with blockchain that will support an economy of crypto assets and user-owned data.

blockchain? Decentralized? Crypto assets? As researchers who study social networking and media technology, we can explain the technology that will make the metaverse possible.

The bit property

Blockchain is a technology that permanently records transactions, typically in a decentralized, public database called a ledger. Bitcoin is the most well-known cryptocurrency based on the blockchain. Every time you buy a bitcoin, for example, that transaction is recorded on the Bitcoin block chain, which means that the record is distributed to thousands of individual computers around the world.

blockchain. (photo: ESAN)

This decentralized registration system is very difficult to cheat or control. Public blockchains, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, are also transparent: all transactions are available for anyone on the internet to see, in contrast to traditional banking ledgers.

Ethereum is a blockchain like Bitcoin, but Ethereum is also programmable through smart contracts, which are essentially blockchain-based software routines that automatically execute when some condition is met. For example, a smart contract on the blockchain can be used to establish ownership of a digital object, such as a piece of art or music, whose ownership cannot be claimed by anyone else on the blockchain, even if they keep a copy on their computer. . The digital objects that can be owned – coins, securities, works of art – are crypto assets.

Objects like artwork and music on a blockchain are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) . Non-fungible means they are unique and non-replaceable, the opposite of fungible items like currency: any dollar is worth the same and can be exchanged for any other dollar.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) use blockchain cryptography to create provenly unique instances of digital items, including works of art like these images shown at an exhibition in Miami Beach in November 2021. (AP Photo/ Lynne Sladki)

And more importantly, you can use a smart contract that says you’re willing to sell your digital artwork for a million dollars in ether, the currency of the Ethereum blockchain. When you click “Accept”, the artwork and the ether will be automatically transferred between us on the blockchain. There is no need for a bank or third-party escrow, and if either of you were to dispute this transaction – for example, if you claimed that I only paid $999,000 – the other could easily point to the public record in the ledger. distributed accounting.

What does this matter of blockchain crypto assets have to do with the metaverse? Everything. For starters, the blockchain allows you to own digital goods in a virtual world. Not only will you own that NFT in the real world, you will own it in the virtual world as well.

Also, the metaverse is not being built by a single group or company. Different groups will build different virtual worlds, and in the future these worlds will be interoperable, forming the metaverse. When people move from one virtual world to another—for example, from Decentraland’s virtual environments to Microsoft’s—they’ll want to take their stuff with them. If two virtual worlds are interoperable, the blockchain will authenticate proof of ownership of your digital goods in both virtual worlds. Essentially, as long as you can access your crypto wallet within a virtual world, you will be able to access your crypto stuff.

The immersive art installation titled “Machine Hallucinations – Space: Metaverse” by media artist Refik Anadol, which became NFT and is auctioned online at Sotheby’s, at the Digital Art Fair, in Hong Kong, China, on September 30 2021 (REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

don’t forget your wallet

So what are you going to keep in your crypto wallet? Obviously you will want to carry cryptocurrencies in the metaverse. Your crypto wallet will also hold your exclusive digital goods from the metaverse, such as your avatars, avatar clothing, avatar animations, virtual decorations, and weapons.

What will people do with their crypto wallets? Among other things, buy. Just as the web probably does now, you will be able to buy traditional digital goods like music, movies, games, and apps. You’ll also be able to buy items from the physical world in the metaverse, and you’ll be able to see and “hold” 3D models of what you’re buying, which could help you make more informed decisions.

What’s more, Just like you can use your old leather wallet to carry your ID, crypto wallets will be linked to real-world identities, potentially facilitating transactions that require legal verification. , like buying a car or a house in the real world. As your ID will be linked to your wallet, you won’t have to remember your access data to all the websites and virtual worlds you visit: just connect your wallet with one click and you’ll be connected. Wallets associated with the ID will also be useful for controlling access to age-restricted areas in the metaverse.

Your crypto wallet could also be linked to your contact list, allowing you to carry your social media information from one virtual world to another. “Come with me to a pool party in such a world.”

At some point in the future, wallets could also be associated with reputation scores that determine the permissions you have to broadcast in public places and interact with people outside of your social network. Behaving like a toxic troll spreading misinformation can damage your reputation and potentially reduce your sphere of influence by the system. This could create an incentive for people to behave well in the metaverse, but platform developers will need to prioritize these systems.

A great business

Finally, if the metaverse is money, surely companies will want to play too. The decentralized nature of blockchain will potentially reduce the need for gatekeepers in financial transactions, but businesses will still have plenty of revenue-generating opportunities. , possibly even more than in current economies. Companies like Meta will provide great platforms where people will work, play and meet.

Big brands are also getting into the NFT mix, including Dolce & Gabbana, Coca-Cola, Adidas and Nike. In the future, when you purchase an item from the physical world of a company, you will also be able to gain ownership of a linked NFT in the metaverse.

For example, when you buy that coveted brand-name outfit to go to the real-world nightclub, you could also become the owner of the crypto version of the outfit that your avatar can wear to the virtual Ariana Grande concert.. And just like you could sell the physical suit secondhand, you could also sell the NFT version for someone else’s avatar to wear.

These are some of the many ways in which metaverse business models are likely to overlap with the physical world. These examples will become more complex as augmented reality technologies come into play, further merging aspects of the metaverse and the physical world. Although the metaverse proper has yet to arrive, technological underpinnings such as blockchain and crypto assets are constantly being developed, paving the way for a seemingly ubiquitous virtual future soon to arrive in a nearby “verse.”

Article originally published on The Conversatio- By Rabindra Ratan, Associate Professor of Media and Information, Michigan State University; and Dar Meshi, Adjunct Professor of Communication Arts and Sciences, Michigan State University.

