The NBA sanctions Allen with a game after his blow to Caruso

The NBA has imposed a sanction on Grayson Allen, the controversial player who was punished with a flagrant type 2 in his Bucks’ game against the Bulls this week and in which that collision in the air caused an acute injury to Alex Caruso , the player with whom he jumped in unison, and for which the latter must undergo surgery to repair his fractured wrist (6-8 weeks off, more flattering estimate).

Allen will be a game without being able to play, as agreed by the League, with his team. He was also not available to play the last scheduled match, citing discomfort in the hip due to what was stated in the official medical report.

Grayson has expressed himself in the last hours about what happened. “It’s unfortunate what ended up happening. I jumped up to block and put my left arm in and as it spun, I threw my right to grab the ball, not throw it to the ground. It was a hard knockdown and I’m glad he’s okay. Yeah I could make the play again and I knew it was going to go down that way, I wouldn’t do it.”, explains with regret of the move. He does not let go of the fact that the cameras caught him laughing in the middle of the action, which was harshly criticized: “I stayed in midfield until I saw that he got up and he was fine. A teammate made a joke when I went back to the bench and I laughed, it wasn’t the foul”.

Allen has received a huge negative response from different League agents for being new to this type of action. When he was at Duke he was involved in excessive plays, earning a reputation he is now remembered for.