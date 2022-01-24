The nearest office

Last weekend it was announced that the main pharmacy chains in the United States, CVS and Walgreens, would be forced to temporarily close some of their branches due to the lack of personnel as a result of the disabilities caused by the pandemic.

The news would have been nothing more than an inconvenience for those who would find a nearby pharmacy closed, if it were not for the fact that a large percentage of the points of sale of these companies have become true centers of first level health care.

It is estimated that between the two firms they accumulate more than 20,000 points of contact, to which are added 5,000 offices operated in the pharmacies of the Walmart chain. These patient care centers are attended by a medical assistant, a certified professional to follow up on basic ailments or continuity in the treatment of chronic patients such as diabetes, hypertension, overweight, etc. These health professionals are trained and even authorized to prescribe medications and, in this way, give continuity to the prescriptions that patients require to continue their treatments.

These care units have gradually become an essential part of first contact health care in the United States due to their ease of access, the relatively low cost of their consultations -which, in addition, can be paid for directly by the insurer of each patient – ​​and direct access to medications from the pharmacy of which they are part. These units can administer vaccines from a wide range, including, of course, those for Covid-19.

An entire treatise can be written on this new modality of access to health and, in fact, it is already a topic of analysis in business schools such as Harvard and Stanford, however, the most important aspect is, surely, how the care medical is getting closer to patients based on greater convenience for the user: a close, familiar site, with quality care and where 80% of health needs can be resolved, leaving with medications in hand.

In Mexico, it is estimated that there are more than 18 thousand consulting rooms adjacent to pharmacies (CAF) that little by little have become the first option for those seeking low-cost medical attention, close by and with the ease of obtaining the required medications.

Although they began to appear in the chains of Pharmacies of Similars more than 15 years ago, it is only now that they are beginning to pay attention to these in Mexico, when the model has been replicated by the large chains, including Walmart.

The CAFs have been subject to analysis, monitoring, criticism and questioning. Initially, its role in directing the prescription of drugs and the benefit obtained by the adjacent pharmacy was questioned. There has also been talk of the salary conditions in which their doctors work (even with a tip container); however, the reality is that more and more Mexicans turn to them, especially since the beginning of this administration.

The reason? The convenience.

The shortage of medicines in the institutions and the disappearance of Seguro Popular have forced the population to go to a medical service that is precisely low cost, close and easy to obtain the required medicines. CAFs are also available seven days a week, unlike clinics in the health sector.

The pandemic increased this demand substantially. Patients with early symptoms seeking tests and a diagnosis, making CAF doctors the true front line of covid care. In addition to the normal consultation needs among patients in institutions that are closed or saturated due to SARS-CoV-2.

The CAFs are still a long way from offering the type and quality of services of the US chain health units, but it is undeniable that they are there and that people go to them. The question is: why not take advantage of this?

If the authorities had more vision, the CAFs could become an important alternative that facilitates primary health care and, eventually, be seen as potential partners to relieve a health system that is not being able to respond to the needs of the population. , largely due to a collection of bad decisions in this administration that, if they are achieving anything, is that access to health is being “privatized.”

In the end, the needs of the people are proving to be more powerful than health policies. Maybe it’s time to think about the convenience of patients.

The model is there, why not take advantage of it?