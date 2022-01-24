The phones with the best screen you can buy [Actualizado 2022]

If the screen is one of the most important sections for you, these phones are a perfect purchase.

the screen is one of the most important components of the mobile phone, the panel that allows us to interact with the system and see all the content. Obviously, the better quality the screen has, the better we will see that information. If you give special importance to this element when choosing a new model, in this guide we recommend phones with the best screen What can you buy right now?

There are several aspects that we must analyze on a screen today: technology, resolution, refresh rate, brightness nits, pixel density… The smartphones that we are talking about below bring together the best of the best in each of these sections, with resolutions that go up to WQHD+ and refresh rates of 144 Hz. Of course, it is evident that the size of the panels also comes into play, with screens that already touch up to 7 inches.

After telling you about the best mobile phones with a large screen, we expand the goal to select the smartphones with the best screen in general. careful, because there are great jewels.

The mobiles with the best screen

Mobile screens have evolved significantly in recent years, familiarizing us with concepts such as refresh rate, AMOLED or IPS. All this growth has given rise to high quality panels, the best we’ve seen so far.

Next, we will tell you which are the mobiles with the best screen and other features that make it worth your purchase beyond the front.

OnePlus 9 Pro

There is no doubt, the OnePlus 9 Pro It is one of the models with the best screen that we have seen so far. Specifically, it is a 6.7-inch AMOLED-panel, with resolution QuadHD+ and adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. As we saw in the review of the OnePlus 9 Pro, this screen has excellent color accuracy, adequate maximum brightness and LTPO technology that helps to enjoy the fluidity of 120 Hz without consuming a lot of energy.

Beyond this, the OnePlus terminal mounts the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, which makes him a real beast. In addition, it has a quad rear camera with a 48 MP main lens, a 50 MP ultra wide angle, an 8 MP telephoto and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. Its 16 MP front camera does a good job of taking selfies.

Finally, the smartphone has a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. With this battery, the whole day is assured. The OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at 909 euros in its 8GB+128GB version and 999 euros in its 12GB+256GB version. You can buy it at Amazon, PcComponentes and the OnePlus store.

Know more: OnePlus 9 Pro

OPPO Find X3 Pro

Spectacular is also the screen of the OPPO Find X3 Pro, which has the following characteristics: Sunlight 2X Ultra Vision AMOLED, with 6.7 inches, WQHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is a top quality panel, as we expected, with the integrated optical fingerprint reader to quickly unlock the terminal.

The processor that gives life to the mobile is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G, with the power to perform any task you ask of it, even the most complex ones. This Find X3 Pro is available in a single version of 12GB+256GB, with update to Android 12 already available. As for photography, it equips a quad rear camera with 50 MP main sensor and 32 MP front camera.

Finally, this OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G has a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge, 30W wireless charging and reversible wireless charging. This terminal has a price of 1,169 euros, although it is possible to buy it for a lower price, since it usually stars in good offers. It is available on Amazon, the OPPO store and PcComponentes, to name a few options.

Know more: OPPO Find X3 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Among the mobiles with the best screen is the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the best Pixel in history. One of the reasons that explains this quality is its screen, of technology LTPO AMOLED, size of 6.71 inches diagonal, resolution QuadHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz. We already told you in the analysis of this Pixel 6 Pro, its screen is one of the best of the moment in terms of color reproduction, viewing angles, sharpness and brightness.

This mobile can handle everything, it more than meets the task when performing any type of task. The processor that works inside it is the google tensor, which is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and which comes along with Android 12. On the other hand, the triple rear camera is led by a 50 MP main sensor and a front camera of 11.1 MP. In our experience, it is an exceptional camera and versatile camera.

Google has opted for a 5,003mAh battery for this model, with an average autonomy of a day and a half. It’s compatible with 30W fast charging and 23W wireless charging. This Google Pixel 6 Pro is priced at 899 euros in its 8GB+128GB version, although it is not yet available in Spain. If you want to buy it immediately, you will have to pay a sum that exceeds 1,000 euros on Amazon.

Know more: Google Pixel 6 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro it is an excellent purchase for several reasons, the screen being one of them. ride a 6.7-inch OLED-panel with resolution FullHD+ and, attention, refresh rate of 144Hz. Therefore, we can expect a brutal fluidity in the movement of the images. To find the fingerprint reader we have to go to the right side, as it is located on the power button.

The best cheap phones with a large screen

The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, leading to high-level performance. No matter you want to play the games with the best graphics, this mobile can do it all. It is available in a 12GB + 256GB version, and of course it will update to Android 12. Another of its jewels is found in the photographic system, since it equips a 108 MP main camera.

As far as autonomy, it will arrive without problems to the day of autonomy thanks to a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast charge. Its recommended sale price is 699 euros, but enjoy good offers in the main online stores. You can buy it at PcComponentes, Amazon, El Corte Inglés and the Motorola website.

Know more: Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

If you want to enjoy a premium quality screen, you can also rely on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. This device has on its front a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with resolution WQHD+, adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. In practice, there is no doubt that this Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is one of the best screens ever created.

The processor that works inside it is the samsung exynos 2100 It has plenty of power, the performance is exceptional. When choosing configuration, you can choose between 12 or 16 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. By the way, this model already has the update to Android 12 available. Its quad rear camera has a front camera. very good 108 MP camera.

Finally, it has a 5,000mAh battery that can reach two days of autonomy without many problems. supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging, although Samsung sells the charger separately. The minimum price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is 1,259 euros, although it is already significantly lower in price. You can buy it at the best-known stores, such as Samsung, Amazon, PcComponentes or El Corte Inglés.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

ASUS ROG Phone 5

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is a mobile focused on gaming, so the screen is expected to be one of its most advanced components. Thus, we can enjoy the graphics of the games with the best quality. If we go into matter, we see that he mounts a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 144Hz.

It is also an excellent option to play games for its processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which performs at full power and also has an integrated 5G modem. On the other hand, the smartphone is available with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It arrives with ROG UI based on Android 11, with the Android 12 update scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, according to the ASUS update schedule.

To avoid having to always be connected to the charger while you play, ROG Phone 5 integrates a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charge. Currently, its price is around 1,000 euros on Amazon.

Know more:ASUS ROG Phone 5

Sony Xperia 1III

We end our recommendations in style with the Sony Xperia 1III, a model whose premium quality we perceive from the first contact. Its front is impressive, with a 6.5-inch CinemaWide OLED display, 4K resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz. As we told you in the review of the Xperia 1 III, it is the sharpest screen we have seen to date, excelling in practically all aspects.

The motor of this terminal is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which ensures great performance even when used for heavy tasks, such as running graphics-intensive games or editing photos. The Sony Xperia 1 III is available in a single memory configuration of 12GB+256GB. By the way, you have already received the update to Android 12.

The photographic system is made up of three 12 MP rear cameras and an 8 MP front. Its battery is not bad either, with a 4,500 mAh capacity and 30W fast charge. This Sony Xperia 1 III is priced at 1,299.90 euros and is for sale on Amazon and in El Corte Inglés.

Buy at El Corte Ingles: Sony Xperia 1III

What is the mobile with the best screen?

The mobile with best screen what you can buy right now is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Based on our experience with the selected mobiles, we have raised the Samsung panel as the best because it offers a very high level in every way.

We remember that it is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen of 6.8 inches, with resolution WQHD+, adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. We are facing a clear screen, with good viewing angles and a maximum brightness improved by the South Korean firm. Furthermore, being from LTPO technology, it can dynamically change its refresh rate between 11 and 120 hertz depending on the content to save power. In short, the most complete option.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

