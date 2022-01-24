The push-up variant for men over 40

A powerful, well-defined chest with strong abs is one of the most desired physiques for almost any type of man. The most common bodyweight exercises to achieve this goal are push-ups and sit-ups, but for men of a certain age they are no longer as effective as before. That is why you have to look for variations of these classic movements, such as push-ups, and in this case for those over 40 we recommend push-ups with taps on the shoulders. You will get an upper body and core challenge. In addition, you can use it as a warm-up to activate the body before a more demanding session.

The option of push-ups for men over 40 years old

The exercise is simple. Begin by getting into a push-up position. Perform a standard push-up rep, focusing on maintaining full-body tension and keeping your spine aligned. Once you press back to the top, lift one hand off the floor and touch the opposite shoulder. Engage your core to prevent your torso from overcompensating as you raise your hand. Once it touches both shoulders, you have completed one repetition. Push-ups: how to do them well and all the benefits for your muscles.

The beauty of this exercise is that it tests your entire body. The pushup hits the pecs and triceps, but when done correctly with your glutes and core locked out, you’ll feel stretched there as well. Adding the shoulder touch only increases fat burning in the core and further increases your endurance.

The key to maximizing all aspects of the exercise is stability. The goal is to keep your core locked and your torso still. You don’t want your hips to sink toward the ground or your butt to rise toward the ceiling as you perform push-ups. You want to avoid rocking your body from side to side or rotating your shoulders when you do the shoulder tap. Also try to keep your legs from lifting with each tap on the shoulder. Staying in the proper position will challenge your abs to resist rotation, one of the most important functions of the core.

If you want to pound your core and strengthen your upper body, the shoulder touch curl is a bodyweight exercise to have in your routines. Just remember that stability, not speed, is the key. Try doing the exercise to a count of two for push-ups and shoulder taps longer under tension. Start with 4 sets of 8-12 reps, then increase the volume of work.

