the reason why it appears despite a healthy diet

The fatty liver disease Nonalcoholic is a condition in which excess fat builds up in the liver. This accumulation is not due to excessive alcohol consumption, but is caused by the retention of fat in the liver and can cause pain due to the enlargement of the organ.

The global obesity epidemic has increased the risk of fat accumulation in the liver, a precursor to inflammation and liver disease. However, it is also developed by lean, normal-weight individuals and in individuals following a healthy diet.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG) in Germany have discovered a cause why some people develop fatty liver disease despite following a healthy, balanced diet, they report in the journal Nature Communications.

Fatty liver disease: the reason why it appears despite eating a healthy diet

The new research now describes that the loss or mutation of RNF43 and ZNRF3 genes causes lipid accumulation and inflammation in the liver in non-obese mice fed a normal diet. These genetic alterations not only increase fat accumulation but also the number of proliferating liver cells (hepatocytes).

In human patients, these alterations also increase the risk of developing NASH and fatty liver and reduce patient survival time. In the opinion of the researchers, these findings, collected by Europe Press, could facilitate the discovery of people at risk and promote new therapeutic interventions and a better disease management.

genetic alterations

Meritxell Huch’s research lab at MPI-CBG, together with colleagues at the Gurdon Institute (in Cambridge, UK) and the University of Cambridge, has now investigated the mechanisms by which alterations in these two genes can affect to the onset of liver disease.

To achieve this goal, the researchers worked with mice as an animal model, data from human individuals, human tissues, and cultures of liver organoids, which are 3D cellular microstructures made up of hepatocytes that resemble liver in a dish.

Germán Belenguer, first author of the study and postdoctoral researcher in Meritxell Huch’s group, explains that “with the organoid, we were able to culture hepatocytes mutated only in these genes, and we saw that the loss of these activates a signal that regulates the metabolism of lipids”.

“As a result, the fat metabolism it is no longer under control and lipids accumulate in the liver, which in turn leads to a fatty liver. Another result of the activated signal is that the hepatocytes multiply without control. Both of these mechanisms combined facilitate progression to fatty liver disease and cancer,” he explains.

A mutation linked to fatty liver and liver cancer

The scientists then compared the results of the experiments with patient data in a publicly accessible dataset from the International Cancer Genome Consortium. They evaluated the survival prognosis when both genes are mutated in patients with liver cancer and found that patients with these mutated genes develop fatty liver disease and have a worst prognosis than liver cancer patients with both genes unchanged.

“Our findings may help identify individuals with a mutation in RNF43/ZNRF3 and, therefore, at risk of developing fatty liver or liver cancer,” says Huch.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





read also

Editorial Vidae





read also

Editorial Vidae





read also

Rachel Saez