The referees who will work in the Caribbean Series are announced

The Organizing Committee of the Santo Domingo 2022 Caribbean Series, through its technical direction, announced the staff of 16 referees who will act in the event that begins this coming Friday 28 at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium.

Jorge Bauzá, technical director of the Caribbean event, stated that as usual, the best valued “umpires” were selected within the member leagues of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC).

The Dominican Republic, as the host country for the Caribbean Classic, will provide ten referees belonging to the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League (LIDOM), including veterans Félix Tejeda, Santos Castillo, Domingo Polanco and Marino Vizcaíno .

The crew of judges from Quisqueyá is completed by Hardlen Acosta, Félix Neón, Juan Manuel Rodríguez, Edward Pinales, Junior Torres and Ricardo Capois.

Jesús López Miller and Eliseo Favela will be from the Mexican Pacific ARCO League, while Delfín Colón and Rubén Ramos will come from the Roberto Clemente Baseball League of Puerto Rico. Jonathan Parra and David Arrieta will work from the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

Bauzá valued the experience of most of these referees and took into account the enormous projection of growth that the youngest members of the group have.

The Caribbean Series will be played on Dominican soil from January 28 to February 3 with the champion teams from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

Vitelio Mejía Ortiz, president of LIDOM, Juan Francisco Puello Herrera, Commissioner of Professional Baseball of the Caribbean, chair the Organizing Committee of this baseball event.