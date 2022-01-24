The Royal Academy of Medicine opens a new board of directors with the cardiologist…

SEVILLE, 24 (EUROPE PRESS)

The prestigious Sevillian cardiologist Carlos Infantes Alcón has taken office as the new president of the Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Seville (Ramse) for the period 2022-2025, in an act in which the new board of directors has marked as challenges the approach of health structures to society, the revitalization of historical academics and the recognition of medical professionals, among others.

In a press release, the Academy has informed this Monday of the new stage that opens with Infantes Alarcón, president number 23 of the institution, who succeeds Jesús Castiñeiras Fernández, head of the Urology Service of the Virgen Macarena University Hospital. and Professor of Urology at the University of Seville, who has been at the head of the Ramse for the last eight years.

Dr. Carlos Infantes Alcón, head of the Cardiovascular Surgery Service of the Virgen Macarena University Hospital for 32 years, took office as Full Academician on November 28, 2004, with a speech entitled ‘Personal approach to some aspects of research and technique within valve surgery in cardiovascular diseases’. An Academy for society is the motto of his mandate at the head of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Seville, founded in 1700 and the oldest in the world in Medicine.