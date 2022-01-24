The “secret” of a young woman to earn $8,600 working 2 hours a day

With the arrival of the pandemic and the start of quarantines, many people lost their jobs.

This is the story of Shannon Smith, a former waitress who today, thanks to a virtual business, earns more than $8,600 a month.

Searching for better opportunities

Upon being laid off from her job, Smith decided to build the business she had dreamed of.

An enthusiast of the ‘fitness’ life, he decided to sell 90-day fitness programs. These included personalized meals, a training plan and weekly sessions via Zoom.

“I earned between $1,000 and $2,000 a month and supplemented my income with my savings and covid stimulus checks,” the young woman commented on the ‘CNBC Make It’ medium.

Before long, Shannon realized that she was working more than 10 hours and was exhausted, so she decided to put her business aside and look for better opportunities.

Your dream job

Surfing the networks, he came across a video on how to make money with affiliate marketing. This consists of selling virtual products on different platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, among others, and earning money through commissions.

“I was skeptical at first, but I had nothing to lose. I took an online course that convinced me that affiliate marketing could be a worthwhile business model, so I went all-in.”

In July of last year, Smith began using his TikTok and Instagram accounts to market these products.

In his networks he uploaded videos explaining what affiliate marketing is, how to earn passive income and offering the products he sold. In turn, it also promoted tools, business programs and wealth creation.

Due to his perseverance and effort, in the month of October he had already achieved 93 thousand followers on his TikTok account.

“If you told me a year ago that I could do what I love, create useful content right from my phone and only work two hours a day, I would have laughed,” Shannon told ‘CNBC Make It’.

At 24, he has the freedom he has always dreamed of.

He was able to move to New York City, travels frequently and assures that his life does not revolve around work, because with just two hours of work a day he can earn around 34 million Colombian pesos a month.

The young woman gives the following tips to succeed in her field: go to the experts for guidance, don’t start with multiple niches and products, find high-value, winning products to promote, build trust with your audience, and lastly, hone your marketing skills.